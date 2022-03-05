Finding spiritual inspiration and support can be difficult, particularly during trying times. But for 16 years, one local event has made uplifting women its top priority.
The Golden Isles Women’s Connection has become a home for a collection of locals from a variety of backgrounds and churches, all of whom join together to hear a nationally-acclaimed speaker and draw spiritual nourishment from their messages. And organizer Jill McGahan says that these annual retreats have become more meaningful than ever in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our last conference at First Baptist was with Lisa Harper the weekend before we were shut down for COVID in the spring of the infamous 2020. She was our guest and amazingly without knowing what we would all be facing, she gave us some incredible tools of faith to deal with the hard times to come,” McGahan said.
Now, hopefully with the worst of the pandemic in the past, the group is looking to come together again to renew and refocus. This year’s Women Connection is titled, “Hope. Restore. Revive.” It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at First Baptist Church Brunswick, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. Tickets are $35 and include a boxed lunch.
This year, the speaker will be Allison Allen. After graduating as an Andrew Carnegie Scholar from Carnegie Mellon University, Allen appeared in 650 shows in the revival of “Grease,” on Broadway. But she walked away from the Great White Way to pursue a different path as a Women of Faith’s dramatist. In this capacity, she performed her original one-woman shows for more than 200,000 women in arenas around the country.
McGahan says Allen’s approach weaves Biblical teaching together with her acting talents to explore the themes of purpose, value and identity.
“After two years, she left (Broadway) to become the dramatist for the Women of Faith series. To me, that said so much about her heart and what her true focus was,” McGahan said.
Allen spoke at the Women’s Connection eight years ago, where she offered a moving, yet “user-friendly” presentation.
“An added bonus was the way she wove an acting piece into the presentation. I had never seen a speaker connect with the women the way she did. She is down to earth, authentic, engaging, super creative and very funny. We are thrilled to have her back,” McGahan said.
In addition to Allen’s show, local musician and vocalist Lori Nichols will be joined by other musicians from the Golden Isles to share faith through song.
The group is hoping to see a stellar turnout, helping women throughout the Isles to connect and recenter for the coming year.
“Now that we have somewhat weathered that storm of all the COVID craziness, we believe it’s time for fresh hope — to renew dreams and refocus. We have all endured much suffering over the past two years and we need a reset. I truly believe that this conference will do just that as it gives women a chance to reconnect with other women, to know that they are not fighting the battle alone and that God does have a plan to restore hope and revive our hearts,” McGahan said.
“I firmly believe Allison is the one to bring us this message. Along with her, I’m really excited that Lori Nichols, super talented local worship leader, has agreed to again pull together a music team of area musicians. Lori has been leading this over the past few years and it has become one of the highlights of the conference.”
For more information or to order tickets see giwc.info.