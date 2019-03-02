Women's Connection to foster unity

The walk of faith is not a straight path, nor is it without its share of challenges. From pot holes to detours, the road is often not a smooth route. But that doesn’t mean one should abandon their resolve, just ask Laura Story.
The wife, mother, Bible teacher and Grammy-winner has suffered her fair share of trials and tribulations. Soon after marrying her husband, Martin, they discovered he had a brain tumor, which derailed their post-wedded bliss.
But rather than wallow in self-pity, Story turned to her relationship with God to help weather the storm. It provided the strength for the journey, one that she readily shares with others through her music and writings.
It’s something that has certainly touched Jill McGahan and many other local women, so much so that they have long sought to bring Story to the Golden Isles to share her message.
“We’ve been interested in bringing Laura to the out Women’s Connection for about three years but she’s a busy mom with four little ones now ... and so the timing wasn’t right,” McGahan said.
“But we are so excited to be able to bring her here this year.”
Story will appear during the two-day conference which will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. March 8 and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 9 at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island.
Story will share her experiences and music. Local talent will also be on hand, including vocalist Lori Nichols and various praise band members from throughout the community.
McGahan says that attendees can expect an uplifting message from Story, who will share her music and musings on how to persevere through times of suffering.
Story’s single “Blessings” was certified Gold and details her husband’s battle with cancer. Her books “What If Your Blessings Come Through Raindrops,” and “When God Doesn’t Fix It; Lessons You Never Wanted to Learn, Truths You Can’t Live Without,” also share the message of God’s grace through troubled times.
“I had heard the song, but I hadn’t heard her speak,” McGahan said. “When I saw her on YouTube speaking, it was so inspiring. She is very down to earth and approachable. I just love her freshness and warmth.”
“She really has just inspired so many people and has touched so many lives.”
It’s why conference organizers like McGahan felt that Story would be the perfect speaker for the 13th annual event. The goal of the Golden Isles Women’s Conference has always been one of unity through faith, bringing ladies from various churches and backgrounds in the community together.
“When we started this 13 years ago, we never knew it would continue this long. But every year, more and more women and churches have wanted to get involved,” she said.
“And it’s always been about unity ... tons of women show up at the kick off event and at our organizational meetings. It’s really been amazing. They keep coming back year after year.”
One of the reasons McGahan feels the event has been so successful is that it fosters a true sense of sisterhood between women. And in a world where women can often feel pitted against one another, that is important.
“When the conference opens and you see all of these women, I really want to cry because it’s just so powerful. There is such a sense of ‘We’re all in this together’ and ‘We’re all on this journey together.’ We need to pull each other along,” McGahan said.
“No matter what we may be going through, there’s always someone who has gone through it or something similar before. And they can help you and show you that you’re going to make it because they made it.”
That is certainly Story’s stance and will prove to be a running theme of the event. That, McGahan says, and the fact that, with God, any challenge can be overcome.
“We’re all going to have to face something (difficult) at some point. We are all going to have terrible times but God’s got you and he’s not going to let you go ... and you can turn those terrible times into blessings in our lives,” McGahan said.