There is never a wrong time to curl up with a good book, especially on chilly winter nights — with a blanket and a fire.
Local bookstore owners Mary Jane Reed at GJ Ford Bookshop at the Shops at Sea Island and Anne Peck at Righton Books in Redfern Village have some suggestions when it comes to just which books one should select. From cookbooks, ongoing series, poems and even something from Jerry Seinfeld, this list is sure to keep one entertained all season long.
Here are some versatile book recommendations by Reed and Peck:
“Jack” by Marilynne Robinson
One of Righton Books’ recommendations is “Jack,” a novel about exploration into the psyche of a complicated man. The main character, Jack, understands his flaws and struggles toward self-improvement.
“Robinson is a master limner of the ‘quiet desperation’ inner life,” Peck said.
“Jack” was released at the end of September. It is the fourth novel in this series — as it follows “Gilead,” “Home,” and “Lila.” The stories take readers on a journey through the mythical world of Gilead, Iowa.
Robinson’s Gilead novels have won her a Pulitzer Prize and are considered an important contribution to contemporary American literature.
“Trouble in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
One of Reed’s recommendations is the third book in Elin Hilderbrand’s trilogy, “Paradise.” Released in early October, the book follows the author’s first two releases in the series: “Winter in Paradise” and “What Happens in Paradise.”
Readers can travel one final time to the Caribbean to follow Irene Steele’s journey on the island of St. John. She’s just settled into a villa where her husband, Russ, had been living a double life. However, a visit from the FBI shakes her foundations, and once again, Steele is reminded just how little she actually knows about Russ.
”Daylight” by David Baldacci
Another of Reed’s recommendations is the third book of David Baldacci’s “An Atlee Pine Thriller.”
“Daylight” picks up where book 1, “Zero Day,” and book two, “A Minute to Midnight,” left off, as female FBI agent Atlee Pine’s search for her sister, Mercy, clashes with military investigator John Puller’s case.
Mercy was abducted at the age of six, and just as Atlee is pressured to end the investigation, she gets her most promising lead yet — the kidnapper’s identity.
This book will have readers peeling back the layers of deceit, lies and cover-ups as Atlee discovers the truth about what happened to Mercy.
“Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell
Released back in July, “Hamnet” is a reimagined look at the life and times of William Shakespeare. Set in the 1580s, it follows the story of a strong and gifted woman named Agnes as she settles into life at Stratford-upon-Avon with her husband.
O’Farrell’s book explores Agnes’ love and loss through a delicately woven narrative that proves all-consuming. “Hamnet” was awarded the New York Public Library’s Best Book of the Year as well as the Women’s Prize for Fiction.
“Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times” by David S. Reynolds
Another novel that will appeal to the history-lovers is “Abe,” the latest biography on Abraham Lincoln by David S. Reynolds.
While Lincoln is the subject of countless books, Reynolds’ depiction seeks to frame him in the context of the time and culture in which he lived.
The author is not new to constructing comprehensive biographies. Reynolds’ book on Walt Whitman nabbed the Bancroft Prize. He has also explored the period in “John Brown,” “Abolitionist,” and “Mightier than the Sword: Uncle Tom’s Cabin and the Battle for America.”
”Invisible Girl” by Lisa Jewell
Another book Reed recommends is “Invisible Girl” by Lisa Jewell.
This is a thriller about a young woman named Saffyre Maddox and her disappearance, which impacts lives of those around her. The gripping plot takes readers on a journey from page 1.
Jewell is a New York Times bestselling author, who has written 18 novels including “The Family Upstairs,” “Then She Was Gone” and “Watching You.”
“Whale Day: And Other Poems” by Billy Collins
Peck recommends picking up this book of 50 poems by Billy Collins.
“The former Poet Laureate is famous for a deceptively simple verse that describes every day from a fresh point of view,” Peck said. “At turns whimsical and poignant, these poems are the perfect accompaniments to a cup of tea.”
“Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten
The first cookbook recommendation is from Reed at GJ Ford Bookshop as she highlights Ina Garten’s, “Modern Comfort Food.”
With 85 new recipes, every reader’s craving will likely be satisfied. Garten’s easy-to-follow instructions — including side notes for entertaining and cooking techniques — will keep chefs busy for months to come.
“Soupology: The Art of Soup from Six Simple Broths” by Drew Smith
The final cookbook recommendation is from Righton Books. They chose to highlight Drew Smith’s latest work, which was released in September.
“Easy-to-follow directions for creating dozens of varieties of everyone’s favorite comfort food, based on six ‘mother broths,’” Peck said. “This cookbook is both practical and encyclopedic… but would look perfect on your coffee table too.”
“Is This Anything?” By Jerry Seinfeld
The final recommendation from G.J. Ford is sure to keep the reader entertained — Jerry Seinfeld’s new book, “Is This Anything?” — his first in 25 years.
Since his first performance at legendary New York nightclub, “Catch a Rising Star,” Seinfeld has saved everything — well, everything he thought was worth saving. For this book, he compiled his favorite material and organized it decade by decade. Through his book, readers will gain new insight into the thrilling but unforgiving art of writing for stand-up comedy.