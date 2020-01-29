Winter offers its own cornucopia

Summer vegetables have all the colors in the spectrum — yellow squash and corn, red tomatoes, purple eggplant, speckled butter beans, purple hull peas and on and on.
When the cold weather comes there are plenty of vegetables that tolerate the chill and frost, but they tend to be green, at least what’s visible above the ground.
Uncle Don’s Local Market on St. Simons has the green leafy buttercrunch lettuce, kale, spinach, collards and mustard. Owner Don Maxey also has some rustic looking carrots that show that ugliness can be skin deep. Inside, the rainbow carrots are crimson, purple, orange and white. The dusky skins of sweet potatoes and winter squash also contain flesh that is nutritious and health-boosting.
“What I have heard is the darker the color, the more vitamins and nutrients,’’ he said.
That’s true of a lot of winter fare, especially, The Root Vegetables.
Even the average orange carrot is good for the eyes and heart, is heavy in antioxidants and lowers the risk of diabetes.
It’s hard to get darker than the beet, the long-time standard for embarrassment as in, “He turned red as a beet.” The beet has eight times more protein than fat, is high in fiber and vitamins C and B6 and has essential minerals including manganese, iron, potassium and magnesium. It is believed to help control blood pressure and inflammation, and may have ant-cancer properties.
Turnips also have anti-inflammatory properties and lower the risks of osteoporosis, joint damage and rheumatoid arthritis.
All the roots are high in fiber and the tops of turnips, beets and rutabagas are prized alone as greens.
Like kale, other greens are readily available this time of year, among them mustard, collards, Swiss chard and spinach, Maxey said.
Ask to name some good sellers, he cites the alliterative trio, “Broccoli, beets and Brussels sprouts — Brussels sprouts are huge.”
It’s also the peak growing season for cabbage and fresh green onions.
The problem he encounters is finding local producers.
“The unfortunate part is the lack of farmers in this area,’’ he said.
He has found some suppliers but they aren’t all in the same place.
He has a good source of Bibb lettuce and arugula from Odum. He gets strawberries from Baxley and spinach from Pooler.
Like the summer vegetable, there are some things to look and feel for in the winter, Maxey said.
“Make sure it’s firm. Check the brightness of it. If it gets dull, it’s lost its sugar content,’’ he said.
There are even a few things for the table that can be grown at home in the flower beds. Bright lights Swiss chard, with is flamboyant yellow, red, purple and white stems and veins, red mustard and redbor kale are all ornamental and delicious with the health benefits of the standard green varieties.