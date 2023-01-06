A new year often encourages looking back. But for Buddy Sullivan, looking back has become a career.
The McIntosh County based historian has spent decades researching the coast, an effort that has yielded 30 books on various topics ranging from Sapelo Island to the Harris Neck and beyond. He’s also offered lectures on Brunswick, as well as Jekyll and St. Simons islands.
The last one, held in October, centered on many key elements of the Port City. His next offering, beginning Jan. 17, will offer a glimpse at a few more locations.
“The last one was very well-received. I had more than 100 people at each one, which is incredible. But I think it just shows how interested people are in the history here. That’s a very gratifying thing. The locals here love their history,” he said. “This one will be a little bit different. It’s shorter and more compact than it was ... before it was six weeks but I’ve cut it down to four weeks. We will be focusing almost exclusively on Brunswick and the Golden Isles, whereas in the past 20 years or so that I’ve been doing it, we’ve been doing more of the coast.”
This new, four-week lecture series is titled, “History of the Golden Isles — and Slightly Beyond.” The sessions will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. The winter series, hosted by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, will feature St. Simons, Sea Island, Jekyll, Sapelo, Brunswick and a bit on Darien, as well as Sapelo Island. The cost is $50 for society members and $95 for non-members. The price includes all sessions. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
For his part, Sullivan is excited to bring the seasonal series back. He always finds eager audiences who embrace all eras of the area’s past.
“The attendees are pretty much all from Glynn County. They are interested in everything but particularly the American Revolution up to the Civil War. They are also interested in learning about the families who cultivated rice on the Altamaha. My focus in my research has been on shipping and maritime history recently, so I will include that. That industry is very interesting and was certainly a major factor in Brunswick and Darien too,” he said. “We look at how people have used the land through the generations.”
While Sullivan is certainly an expert, he always looks forward to talking with his audiences. They, he adds, often teach him as much as he does them.
“That makes it fun. There’s an exchange. I always learn from the people who come. I might be talking about something and someone will raise their hand and share something I’ve never heard about. So it’s really a two-way street,” Sullivan said.