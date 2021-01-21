Over the past year, the nation has experienced some of the darkest days in recent memory. The coronavirus pandemic has left hundreds of thousands of families with empty seats at their tables and deep holes in their hearts.
The colossal loss of life has cast a pall across the country. Recovering from the pain will be a lifetime process for many.
It’s a difficult burden to bear, but one the staff of Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI) knows very well. The mission of the local nonprofit is to walk families through the end of life process with care and dignity. They also direct the bereaved toward a path of healing.
It was this sense of care and compassion that drew the Rev. Tom Purdy to join the HGI board.
“I got involved with Hospice of the Golden Isles because I witnessed what amazing care and services they offered members of my congregation who were nearing the end of life,” the current board president and rector of Christ Church Frederica said.
“Those moments are often the most difficult ones we face, and Hospice of the Golden Isles cares for patients and their families.”
Purdy feels that it’s both a necessary and noble cause. But providing that high quality of care takes funding, and each dollar donated to Hospice goes right back into serving the community.
“We reach thousands of persons in our community every year. Fundraising is a part of being a community Hospice that offers care to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We are so grateful that our community continues to support us so that we can continue to fulfill our mission,” he said.
To ensure that continues, Hospice of the Golden Isles’ Auxiliary has created an upbeat fundraiser that offers critical support. Wine Women & Shoes (WWS), a national fundraising platform tailored for specific communities, has been a key element of the area’s social scene since 2013. Traditionally held at the Cloister on Sea Island, the soirée pairs vino with fabulous fashions, food, raffles and auctions.
Amy Broderick, development and community relations manager for HGI, remembers the early days of the endeavor well.
“I was approached about a fun new fundraising concept that started as a benefit at a vineyard in California and was gaining popularity with different nonprofit organizations across the country,” she said.
“After learning more about Wine Women & Shoes, I thought this would be a marvelous event for our hospice. I pitched the WWS concept — wine, marketplace shopping, fashion show and more — to then HGI CEO, Karen Miller, who thought it would be the perfect endeavor as a signature event for the Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles. Here we are, seven years later, with the most-anticipated Girls’ Day Out in the Golden Isles.”
Of course, in the midst of the pandemic, that concept had to be reimagined. It will still take place next month, however, in a virtual format. It will be streamed from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27. But the watch-from-home party will maintain all of the flavor of the original event.
All participants need to do is sign up at winewomenandshoes.com/event/goldenisles. From there, an assortment of ticket packages with clever titles (“Sassy Stiletto” and “Playful Pump”) are available. There are options for single participants up to groups of 10.
With registration, virtual attendees will receive goodies, including swag bags, WWS branded glasses and face masks. Depending on the value of tickets purchased, participants may also receive bottles of curated wines and handcrafted dishes prepared by local restaurants.
Becky Derrick, Wine Women & Shoes chair, says the event has been carefully designed to flow seamlessly.
“You register for the event using your mobile number when you get your ticket, so you get text updates on everything — when the auctions open, when someone bids against you, when it’s time to queue up your watch party, when portions of the event are ‘closing,’” Derrick said.
“Most people watch on a TV or a larger screen and then each individual participates in the event using their mobile device. About 30 minutes or more before the show, you log into our video and you’ll see sponsors, donors, etc. recognized in our pre-event coverage. It’s a great time to test volume and visibility.”
From there, viewers can enjoy snacking, sipping and shopping — just like the traditional Wine Women & Shoes program. The evening will conclude with a post-event salute.
Tickets are currently on sale, and those who register in the next couple of weeks are entitled to extra perks.
“Every person who purchases a watch party ticket or table by Feb. 6 is entered in a drawing for a mixed case of wine curated by some of our Wine Women & Shoes/Studio 4Forty partners,” Derrick said.
While the format may be different this year, she promises that organizers will provide plenty of guidance to ensure the online process will be an easy one.
“We walk you through all of the details in e-blasts and texts, so we make it super-easy, but if you need a volunteer to come to your house the day before to get you all set up, we’ll make it happen,” she said.
That can-do attitude is one that is shared by both the Hospice staff and the Wine Women & Shoes volunteers. They all are willing to go the extra mile — even in challenging times — to ensure that the most vulnerable in the community continue to receive the utmost in care.
“No matter what’s going on — politics, pandemics, whatever — the level of care that HGI provides is a deeply meaningful service, but it is costly. When we’re facing a health crisis, it becomes even more costly. Now more than ever, HGI needs the support of the community that it serves,” Derrick said.
“It’s a way to have fun and still continue to support an organization that’s supported our neighbors, friends, and family for over 40 years.”