Walking a loved one through the end of life is perhaps the most difficult journey — and going it alone can prove crushing for families.
Offering support during this devastating time is the reason Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI) exists. The nonprofit was formed in 1980 with the goal of providing relief for patients facing terminal illnesses, as well as offering respite for their caregivers.
So many locals have found comfort from this care over the past 40 years that it often leads them to look for ways to give back to the organization. That’s how the idea first came to form the Hospice of the Golden Isles Auxiliary in 2008.
Hospice’s board president at the time Margie Dorsey, and CEO Karen Brubaker Miller helped establish the Hospice of the Golden Isles Auxiliary. According to Auxiliary president Glenn Ferrell, the goal was three fold.
“ Fundraising to support the mission and operations of HGI, community education to enhance awareness of the benefits of hospice care and special projects to promote patient quality of life,” she said.
As the auxiliary took shape, more and more residents were drawn to join the cause. Ferrell says that often stemmed from people’s own experiences with Hospice of the Golden Isles.
“Some of our members have experienced HGI’s services firsthand. Many of us have had friends who have had personal experiences with HGI that have exposed us tangentially to the level of care and service they provide and we’ve witnessed what that kind of care does for the patient but also their family — how vital it is,” she said.
“Some of our members have had experiences with hospices in other areas that have cemented our decision to dedicate our time here.”
And they do put in a great deal of time. With a mission that encompasses both fundraising and service projects, Auxiliary members willingly invest hundreds of hours to help support Hospice of the Golden Isles. From organizing Thanksgiving and Easter meals for patients and their families to purchasing seasonal decorations for the Hospice House and raising dollars to fund residential improvements, there are many components to their work.
“The auxiliary raises unrestricted funds for Hospice of the Golden Isles to meet the agency’s areas of greatest need. Since 2008, the auxiliary has helped hospice make capital improvements to their Hospice House, such as a new roof and purchase of commercial generators, and cover a significant portion of hospice’s charity care for patients without insurance coverage or the ability to pay for hospice residential services,” Ferrell said.
Of course, having that funding is critical, and the way they bring in those much-needed dollars are through fundraisers. Their largest, Wine Women and Shoes, is just on the horizon.
Set for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Donna Johnson and Becky Derrick, event co-chairs, say the event is unique when it comes to area events.
“What makes WWS different from other events is the sheer number of things happening at one time. You can compete for items in our silent and live auctions or they shop for items that they love in the marketplace,” Derrick said.
“We are bringing back our jewelry pull, which sells out in minutes. The Key to the Cellar and the Key to the Closet, both raffles, are also huge draws. This year’s Closet has items by Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Chanel, among other custom items. The Cellar offers a chance to win 50 bottles of wine. Those are value-packed features of event day; tickets are available online and you don’t have to be present to win.”
Wine Women and Shoes is a national fundraising platform, employed by many nonprofits throughout the country. But it’s a format that perfectly fits the Golden Isles. Last year, of course, the event was shifted due to the pandemic Johnson notes.
“Our auxiliary devised these phenomenal in-home parties that people could have while watching our livestream, amazing fashion show video and participating in bidding on silent and live auction items — with varying levels of participants so that anyone could feel comfortable,” she recalled.
“They had flower arrangements, wine, food, swag, branded glasses and yard signs designating them as a ‘Hostess with the Mostest.”’
This year, it will be back in full force, and the need for funds have only grown.
“WW&S is our largest annual fundraiser and while HGI had great need before, the need is even greater now after the pandemic began,” Derrick said.
And while Wine Women and Shoes will likely sellout in the coming days, it is by no means the only opportunity to support Hospice of the Golden Isles. The Auxiliary will host an event at Marsh’s Edge which will feature card games and lunch. It will also continue its Open Homes, Open Hearts programs.
“Gracious friends of hospice across the Golden Isles have opened their homes and hearts to host and attend neighborhood parties for Open Homes, Open Hearts,” she said of the initiative.
“With a variety of themes, these parties have ranged from sophisticated garden parties and wine and cheese soirees to neighborhood family picnics and backyard barbecues. We plan to continue these events in 2022.”
For more information on Wine Women and Shoes or about how to support Hospice of the Golden Isles’ Auxiliary, visit hospice.me/giving/serve-with-hospice-auxiliary.