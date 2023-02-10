Like so many, Jessica Cannon has a personal connection to Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI). Her family was struggling to care for her father who was ailing with COPD and Alzheimer’s Disease but a chance encounter offered a wealth of relief.
“I was running in the bridge run in February of 2013 and I noticed HGI had a tent,” she said. “I explained my parents’ situation and asked if that was something they could help with. The man that day was so nice and compassionate. (He) suggested my mom give them a call. We started out with a nurse coming by the house a few hours a week. A month or so later, he moved into their facility.”
Cannon’s father was only there for a few days before he passed. Even in that short time, the staff made a huge difference for the family.
“I will never forget the kindness we received there. The doctors, nurses, the lady who greeted us when we walked in ... everyone. My dad was treated with such respect and dignity. My mom and I were as well,” she said.
“Dr. Clay and the nurses were very helpful and honest with us about what to expect during those last few days. They spent time talking with us and went above and beyond for all three of us. I would describe our brief time there as comforting and peaceful.”
So when a member of the Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles reached out to ask Cannon to join, she jumped at the chance. She also signed on to the Wine, Women and Shoes (WW&S) planning committee where she helps organize the nonprofit’s signature fundraising event.
“My first year volunteering at WW&S, my mom won the ‘Key to the Closet.’ It felt like a smile from heaven,” she said. “I’m honored to get to play a small part in helping HGI. I want other families to experience the same sense of peace when they are with their loved ones during their final days on earth.”
Like Cannon, Donna Johnson had a similar introduction to a hospice program.
“I saw firsthand the impact that hospice nurses in my hometown had on my family when my dad was diagnosed with cancer. The hospice nurses walked the entire family through the challenging times as they cared for him,” Johnson said.
That’s why she joined the Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles where she’s helped to plan Wine, Women and Shoes for seven years.
“I wanted to learn more about the local nonprofit, Hospice of the Golden Isles, and when I was approached to be a part of the auxiliary and became familiar with the services and level of care that HGI offers, I knew this was exactly the type of organization I wanted to support,” she said.
While the mission is a serious one, the Wine, Women and Shoes experience is anything but somber. It consists of an afternoon filled with specialty cocktails, marketplace shopping, raffles, a fashion show, fun competitions plus silent and live auctions. Of course, as the title indicates, wine, shoes and female fellowship are front and center.
This year, Feb. 18 will mark WW&S’ 10th annual anniversary in the Golden Isles. The event, which sold out weeks in advance, is always a huge draw. But with the milestone anniversary, Johnson says that means the group was looking at ways to up the ante.
“WW&S is always extra special, so it’s a big task to make it even more special. We’ve always had a color palette that we go by, but our look and decor has been very classic and neutral,” she said.
“For our 10th anniversary, we wanted to really jump into that boho feel, so the bags and decor will be different from past years and the table dressings will have some flair. We’ve also upgraded to a satin-etched wine glass so it feels like more of a commemorative piece.”
Courtney Popwell is another key player when it comes to planning the event. Popwell, a nurse, also serves as the fashion show chair, curating looks for WW&S’ catwalk.
“Basically, what I do is contact local stores to see if they’re interested in providing outfits for our models. And they always say, ‘yes, please come in and select outfits … whatever you need.’ Many of them have also offered to volunteer,” she said.
Local retailers also provide items for the event’s silent and live auctions. This year, there will be items from throughout the county, representing a diverse group of area merchants.
“The best part, of course, is knowing that we’re raising money for Hospice of the Golden Isles, but I also love that we’re raising awareness of all the wonderful local boutiques we have here,” Herndon said.
This year, the WW&S team is doing even more to highlight those generous business owners. Becky Derrick, co-chair and longtime auxiliary member, says they have added website features to celebrate those donations.
“Each listing links to the donor’s webpage or social media account. As always, our community is so generous, I’m finding it hard to keep up with the data entry side of that,” she said.
Derrick and her impeccable organizational skills have helped to fuel the event for nine of its 10 years. During the pandemic, that was particularly important as the team navigated difficult waters.
“I think our most important evolution was the pivot we made the first year of the pandemic. We realized that this event would be more vital than ever for HGI, but that it had become an elite and signature event for the community,” she said.
“Rather than cancelling or sending out letters asking for donations, a small group of us figured out how to turn the entire event virtual. We had at-home watch party packages with attendance levels from 1 to 8 so they were in line with CDC guidelines.”
Weathering that storm allowed the auxiliary to continue to raise funds for the cause. And as the milestone year approaches, all of the nonprofit’s members are taking stock of that impact, one that has raised approximately half a million dollars over the last decade.
“Literally every single element of the day — every auction item, every raffle ticket or marketplace find purchased, every glass of wine sipped, every bid card raised is a love offering to an organization who has poured into our small community for 43 years,” Derrick said.
Glenn Ferrell, auxiliary president, couldn’t agree more. She’s proud to helm the organization that supports Hospice of the Golden Isles and the compassionate care it offers.
Hospice of the Golden Isles never turns anyone away for inability to pay. As a result, there’s about $700,000 in uncompensated care each year. Wine, Women and Shoes doesn’t cover all of that of course, but it does help,” she said.
“HGI is filled with people who have a heart for terminally ill people and their families. Not only do they provide onsite care, respite care for families but also bereavement services. And you don’t have to be a HGI client to receive those services. They just do an excellent job. So we are grateful that we’re able to do a fun event that shares information and awareness while raising money to cover some of those experiences.”