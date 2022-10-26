Tad McNair isn’t trying to fix what isn’t broken.
As the new owner of JP’s Wine & Spirits — recently acquired from former owner Jim Gibson — he’d rather continue the winning legacy of success. He and Gibson spent the better part of a year working on the ownership change, and with his background in distribution at several companies in Savannah, Albany, Macon, Columbus and Valdosta, McNair is sure he’s up to the challenge.
That’s not to say he’s not making any changes. Some reshuffling of the shelves and what he feels is a better organization in the wine racks, along with more distributor events, might be noticeable to regulars, but the interior won’t have changed much to the layman’s eye.
He also recognized what sets JP’s apart in particular is its service which, when paired with good prices and a broad selection, put the establishment on U.S. 17 at the top of the game.
That selection and better organization of the wine racks are particularly helpful when looking for a good wine for whatever occasions you have in mind.
“There’s a little chill in the air as we’re moving into the fall, and people are wanting reds,” McNair said.
If you’re looking to branch out, selecting a new wine is very straightforward.
“Spring leans toward getting rosé, they’re good in spring in summer,” McNair says. “You have more white wine drinkers, it’s cool, refreshing, porch-pounder kind of stuff.”
In the autumn, most look toward a red like pinot noir or Garnacha while heavier varieties of cabernet sauvignon are popular in the winter.
“Lighter reds like pinot noir and Garnacha, and table wines, they’re easy to drink any time of year,” McNair said. “If you’re going to have a big steak, a big cab that has tannins or acids will accentuate the tastes of the meal.”
His bottom line, however, is to recommend everyone drink what they know and like.
“If you’re looking to expand, those are some guidelines,” he added. “There is no wrong answer for wine. As long as you’re enjoying it, it’s fine.”
Gerberas Garnacha — $7.99 (sale price
Garnacha is an easy-to- drink to red made from a variety of red fruits in Spain, and it goes well with just about anything, says McNair. As a red, it’s better to pair with heavier meals incorporating meats and cheeses.
It’s also available at a discounted price, part of an initiative to offer hand-picked selections on a three-week rotation based on season, holidays and local events.
Chateau Moulinet — $10.99
One of McNair’s personal favorites, the Chateau Moulinet is a French wine from Bordeaux, a city famed for its primarily red wine output.
Chateau Moulinet is an inexpensive variety that’s multi-purpose.
“It’s a flexible one,” McNair says. “You can have it with a meal or drink on its own, with friends, watching TV at night.”
My Favorite Neighbor — $44.49
It wasn’t the name that sold it, but My Favorite Neighbor’s cabernet sauvignon ranks very high on McNair’s list of favorites. He doesn’t ask you to take that on faith.
“You don’t have to take my word for this one, it’s 96 points on the Robert Parker scale,” McNair said.
The Wine Advocate, a regular publication that includes news and wine reviews, uses the RP rating scale as a shorthand for its reviewers’ thoughts. According to the magazine’s website, a 96 puts this cab squarely in the top category, “excellent.”
McNair also likes to take any opportunity to promote American-made wines, and this one is a very new Napa Valley product produced in San Luis Obispo, California.
Van Duzer Pinot Noir — $27.99
Pinot noir is a well-known classic. It’s balanced in flavor and price, a very good mid-range option for a special event or to serve guests, on its own for with a meal.
The Van Duzer brand is a good choice, and it is also USA-based company in Oregon, something McNair always likes to recommend.