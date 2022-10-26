Tad McNair isn’t trying to fix what isn’t broken.

As the new owner of JP’s Wine & Spirits — recently acquired from former owner Jim Gibson — he’d rather continue the winning legacy of success. He and Gibson spent the better part of a year working on the ownership change, and with his background in distribution at several companies in Savannah, Albany, Macon, Columbus and Valdosta, McNair is sure he’s up to the challenge.

