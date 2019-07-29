072919_Banksanni
Buy Now

Mr. William Banks Jr. and Mrs. Maggie Mae Banks

Wiliam Banks Jr. and Maggie Mae Grovner were united in marriage on July 31, 1964, at the Darien Courthouse.

Mr. Banks was employed as a wildlife technician with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Mrs. Banks worked with the food services division of the University of Georgia. Mr. Banks retired from the DNR in 1999 with Mrs. Banks joining him in retirement in 2006.

The couple has six children: Edwin Leon, the late William Kendall III, Sharon, Cheryl, Barbara, Maggie and Laverne. They have several grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration, hosted by their children, will be held. The couple resides on Sapelo Island.

More from this section

+2
Taco Tuesdays at Fuse Frozen Yogurt

Taco Tuesdays at Fuse Frozen Yogurt

As August draws near and back to school commercials start popping up during regular scheduled programing, kids might start to worry about getting away from the beach and back to the classroom.

Deacon heeds God's call

Deacon heeds God's call

Growing up, Robert Phillips never really had aspirations of leaving his hometown of Augusta. He was entirely content to spend his life there with his exceptionally large family.