Wiliam Banks Jr. and Maggie Mae Grovner were united in marriage on July 31, 1964, at the Darien Courthouse.
Mr. Banks was employed as a wildlife technician with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Mrs. Banks worked with the food services division of the University of Georgia. Mr. Banks retired from the DNR in 1999 with Mrs. Banks joining him in retirement in 2006.
The couple has six children: Edwin Leon, the late William Kendall III, Sharon, Cheryl, Barbara, Maggie and Laverne. They have several grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration, hosted by their children, will be held. The couple resides on Sapelo Island.