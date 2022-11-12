I knew a man a few years back who seemed to stand tall even while being confined to a wheelchair. Chuck had measured well over 6 feet tall, and weighed in the 200s back in the height of his day. Yet the last six years of his life he was paralyzed due to the complications of surgery. I never knew him when he stood on his feet, but I can imagine he had been quite an impressive figure.

Even confined to a wheelchair due to his paralysis, Chuck cast a pretty large shadow. He had a strength of personality and presence about him that was hard to miss. Chuck’s body took every ill-fated twist and turn imaginable over the last part of his life, and yet he remained an optimist throughout it. You never saw Chuck get down and complain. He always had an encouraging, kind word or a funny story to tell. While it has been quite a few years since Chuck passed away, I found myself reflecting on him today. I appreciated being his pastor and friend.

More from this section

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the contributions made by veterans during his keynote speech at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland.

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.