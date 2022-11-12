I knew a man a few years back who seemed to stand tall even while being confined to a wheelchair. Chuck had measured well over 6 feet tall, and weighed in the 200s back in the height of his day. Yet the last six years of his life he was paralyzed due to the complications of surgery. I never knew him when he stood on his feet, but I can imagine he had been quite an impressive figure.
Even confined to a wheelchair due to his paralysis, Chuck cast a pretty large shadow. He had a strength of personality and presence about him that was hard to miss. Chuck’s body took every ill-fated twist and turn imaginable over the last part of his life, and yet he remained an optimist throughout it. You never saw Chuck get down and complain. He always had an encouraging, kind word or a funny story to tell. While it has been quite a few years since Chuck passed away, I found myself reflecting on him today. I appreciated being his pastor and friend.
His memorial service was truly a celebration. There were stories that abounded about Chuck well before his paralysis, as well as stories about his determination and perseverance over those later years in his wheelchair. And there was also the recitation of the hope and promises that followers of Jesus Christ have for life beyond the grave.
For Christians, death should be a cause for celebration because of the promises God has given to us. In light of Jesus’ death and resurrection, the apostle Paul said, “Death has been swallowed up in victory. Where O Death is your victory? Where O Death is your sting? Thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (I Cor. 15:54-57).
For the person who has truly received Christ, death is never a loss. It is a victory, a whole new beginning in heaven with the Lord. Jesus rose from the grave and took the sting of death away for his followers. We can now die in peace because Jesus’ resurrection promises that there will be a resurrection for all who trust in Him. Our physical bodies will wear out on earth, but we will be renewed in heaven with Him.
The beloved disciple John saw a revelation/sneak preview of the coming promise of heaven. He described it as a place where “He (God) will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away” (Rev. 21:4).
I know that was the hope Chuck lived with and clung to all of his life. He fully believed Jesus and loved Jesus with all of his heart. I remember thinking when he died, he was finally free. Chuck became free of being restricted to his wheel chair, free from a body that could no longer fully function. I remember being sad as I would miss him, but so grateful in a fresh way for the promise of the resurrection life and power of Jesus.
Chuck’s body was not healed on earth as he would have hoped, but I knew he was healed in he heaven. I had quite a few talks with Chuck before his death regarding spiritual issues. He even tried to give me some hints for how to preach better. While he loved his life on earth (even while confined to a wheel chair), he was not the least bit afraid of dying. He knew where he was going. He completely trusted in the Lord.
I admired how Chuck, and so many others I have known, never wavered in their faith in the midst of tough circumstances. He praised God from his wheelchair for 6 years, and I know he is continually praising God around the throne in heaven now. I imagine that Chuck has never stood taller than he does now at the throne of God, and yet He still finds Himself in the shadow of One greater — the Lord Jesus Christ. Do you fully trust the One who died and rose again will all of your life’s circumstances? Do your trust him with your life? Will you trust Him in death? Bless the name of Jesus. And that’s the Word.