Somebody is knocking at your door! That was a line to an old song Paul McCartney sang back in the day. I believe it was followed by the lines — “Somebody’s ringin’ the bell, do me a favor, open the door and let ‘em in.” Last week we mentioned the ideas of doors as being places of access, decisions and opportunities that can lead us into different places in life. The word door is used 400 times in scripture, and it often represents new opportunities that are before us. There are wide open doors of opportunities God gives. Sin is also crouching at our door seeking to pounce. While sin crouches for a sneak attack, we see that Jesus knocks.

In Revelation 2 and 3, the writer captures seven personal messages from the Risen Jesus to seven different churches that were spread out in what is now modern day Turkey. And yet these messages are still relevant to us today as his church. The last of these messages is the church at Laodicea. They have a problem, and Jesus confronts them. Many of you may be familiar with what Jesus says to them. He calls them lukewarm because they are neither cold nor hot. They have maintained an outward posture of faith, but they are truly not dependent and desperate for God. Truthfully, they have become prideful and self sufficient.

