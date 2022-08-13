Somebody is knocking at your door! That was a line to an old song Paul McCartney sang back in the day. I believe it was followed by the lines — “Somebody’s ringin’ the bell, do me a favor, open the door and let ‘em in.” Last week we mentioned the ideas of doors as being places of access, decisions and opportunities that can lead us into different places in life. The word door is used 400 times in scripture, and it often represents new opportunities that are before us. There are wide open doors of opportunities God gives. Sin is also crouching at our door seeking to pounce. While sin crouches for a sneak attack, we see that Jesus knocks.
In Revelation 2 and 3, the writer captures seven personal messages from the Risen Jesus to seven different churches that were spread out in what is now modern day Turkey. And yet these messages are still relevant to us today as his church. The last of these messages is the church at Laodicea. They have a problem, and Jesus confronts them. Many of you may be familiar with what Jesus says to them. He calls them lukewarm because they are neither cold nor hot. They have maintained an outward posture of faith, but they are truly not dependent and desperate for God. Truthfully, they have become prideful and self sufficient.
Jesus rebukes this church with these words, “You say, ‘I am rich; I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.’ But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind and naked. I counsel you to buy from me gold refined in the fire, so you can become rich; and white clothes to wear, so you can cover your shameful nakedness; and salve to put on your eyes, so you can see.”
While many Christians in the early centuries were not rich and well off, the Christians at Laodicea had wealth and financial means. This area was also known for its fine linens used in clothing, as well as an expensive eye salve that was supposed to help against eye infections and such. The Christians in Laodicea had integrated so fully into the culture that they were just like the rest of the culture around them. They were boasting in their wealth, fine clothes and lives of comfort.
Jesus saw them through a different lens, however, than they saw themselves. While this group was proud fully boasting in their wealth, position, and status, Jesus actually said their condition was “wretched, pitiful, poor, blind and naked.” How is that for a slap in the face from the Son of God. Jesus took everything this city bragged about and said this church was all of the opposite — not rich and proud, but wretched and poor. They were blind spiritually and need better eye salve. They were not dressed in the finest of clothes, but they were spiritually naked because of their pride and self-sufficiency.
The bottom line is that Jesus is calling them back to their first love and true commitment of faith. They were no longer dependent upon Jesus but felt they had acquired such material wealth that they didn’t need anything — including God’s help. Jesus pictured himself as standing outside the door of this church knocking to be invited back in. They had shut the door on the presence of Jesus because they trusted more in worldly wealth and material comfort than in the Son of God. So there was a DOOR in front of them. And Jesus was on the other side knocking to come in. Jesus is a gentleman. Often he knocks and waits to see if we will hear his voice and invite him in. Who’s been knocking at your door? Is there any area of your life that has become such a hindrance or an idol that is has caused you to close the door on the Son of God and shut him out. “I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.”
Doors. They are important places of access, opportunity and decision. What doors do you need to walk through? What doors do you need to close? What doors do you need to open so you might invite Jesus more fully into all of your life? And that’s the Word.