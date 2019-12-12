Whoville to shine in The Grinch

Halle Martin has always had her sights on being the Grinch. That’s because she’s grown up watching the annual production of Dr. Seuss’ classic Christmas tale organized by Jill Stanford’s Dance Studio.
And, after 15 years of dancing, the Brunswick High School senior finally got her wish. She will portray the main character at the performance — at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brunswick High School.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I’ve always gone to Jill Stanford’s, and when I was a kid. I would have small parts, like being a Who, and I always looked up to the (dancer portraying) the Grinch. When I was told that I got it, it was so crazy ... I didn’t even believe it.”
Since being tapped for the lead role, Halle has given it her all. She puts her whole heart into every rehearsal.
“I look forward to every practice. I go full out every time. It’s just so much fun,” she said.
Of course, she won’t be the only one on stage this weekend. Dancers of all ages will take part in the performance, including Alyssa Green as Max; Riley O’Halloran as Cindy Lou; and Aniston Royer as Martha May. The group, together, has been working tirelessly for nearly three months.
“We started in September, and we just did our dress rehearsal. I think every year it gets better and better. The cast is great, and there’s a new interest in the Grinch with the movie coming out,” she said.
“So it’s something that reaches everyone — not just dance people. It’s really funny and entertaining. I’ve had friends come to watch it who don’t know anything about dance, which is great because we worked really hard on it.”
She’s also used her new status as “the Mean One” to share holiday cheer with children in the community. Halle has been visiting different events and schools to give the little ones a thrill.
“That’s been my favorite part, getting out and going to the schools and other places,” she said.
For dance instructor and studio owner Jill Stanford, this production will be a special one — the 10th annual edition. It’s become such an important part of her program, as well as the community as a whole. Of course, selecting the character is never easy. She holds auditions and also requires all would-be cast members to take ballet. She even considers their own personalities and how they fit with the characters.
“The casting process begins with auditions in the spring. After the auditions, I begin to cast the characters. This process takes about two weeks. First, I look to see how many years they have participated in previous productions,” Stanford said.
“The Grinch needs to be very outgoing and willing to try new body and facial expressions, very animated, great dance and acting skills. For Max, tumbling skills are required along with dance and acting skills. Cindy Lou Who needs to be experienced in all forms of dance, her size and acting skills are also very important.”
Regardless of who is playing the characters, the show is always a hit with the crowd and has become a part of many families’ annual Christmas plans.
“For my students — they all love the story and the music and the variety of dancing it includes. I believe the detail in the costumes, the music selections, and the stage sets are what the audience enjoys. The dancers animation brings the story to life,” Stanford said.
“We portray the holiday story in a little over an hour. So it is a perfect length for young children. It is great entertainment for the entire family. No matter if you are 2 or 92.”