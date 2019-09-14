Who’s your Daddy? Well it’s not me unless your name is Eli, Jonathan, or Hannah Yarborough. I know who wants to be your daddy though. Jesus Christ gave his life so you we could become the children of God. We have a God who wants us to belong to Him. John’s Gospel says, “To all who received him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become the children of God” (John 1:12). When we believe fully in Jesus Christ and receive Him into our lives, we become God’s children. He becomes our Daddy, our Heavenly Father. He changes us from the inside out and places His Spirit inside of us. As Christians, we belong to God and we also belong to His family.
Whether you realize it or not, when you get saved and come to know Jesus, you also get a new family. You get stuck with the rest of the body of Christ — like it or not. Scripture makes it abundantly clear that Christians are a part of the body of Christ, the church, the family of God.
This means that you are not alone as a believer. Not only is the Lord with you, but He also wants us to grow in relationships with each other. Through the New Testament, God speaks to Christians and calls us to encourage one another, pray for one another, instruct one another, etc. We have to get connected to some other family members if we are really going to grow. God did not make us to be a nameless face in the crowd. He wants us to develop vital relationships with other Christians. I can look back and see that much of my Christian growth has been due to the strength of my relationships with other believers. God has given me some strong Christian friends who have helped me to grow through the years. There is nothing greater than to have friends who can share your love and faith in Christ with.
As God’s children, we also need to seek to love and honor one another. We really dishonor our Father when we treat each other poorly. We will not be perfect. We will make mistakes; however, we must forgive whenever we fight. One of the things that God hates according to the book of Proverbs is a person who stirs up dissension. Have you ever stirred up dissension with others in the church? It breaks the heart of God. It is a serious thing. We must deal with our differences in a way that honors God.
As a part of God’s family, we must also remember that we bear the family name. We are called Christians. This means that we belong to Christ. He has literally put His name upon us. We bear his name; therefore we represent Him. I want my children to hopefully honor our family name and reputation. As they grew up in our home, we told them that they were not just representing themselves. They were bearing the family name. They were carrying our family reputation with them wherever they went. I didn’t expect perfection, and I knew as teens they would make poor choices, but I did want them to feel responsible to our family. Did you ever have a parent tell you that you need to represent the family well?
As Christians, when we walk out the door each day, we are representatives of Christ. People will look at our lives and they will make judgments about our faith and the Savior whom we serve. We bear his image. God has allowed his reputation to be on line through us. I have prayed to God before and asked him to let me die before I would do something that would truly be an embarrassment to Him and to His family.
So whose your daddy? Is it the Heavenly Father? If so, wear His name well. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.