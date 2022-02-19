When you look at the narrative of scripture, there is one central character that rises to the top. The Old Testament continually points to Him, and the New Testament brings Him front and center. His name is Jesus. Who is this Jesus? There are many images and descriptions of this one who is called the Son of God. We see that He is a Savior and forgiver of all who come to the Father through Him. Jesus is also called a friend that sticks closer than a brother. He is considered a teacher or rabbi who leads us into the ways of God. He is called a shepherd who guides and cares for His flock.
And one major title for Jesus is king! He is actually referred to as the “Lord of Lords” and “King of Kings.”
How do you approach a king? I believe it should be done with humility and honor. You don’t argue with a king. You should submit your life to Him and follow Him will full allegiance.
Perhaps the primary theme of the New Testament is the Kingdom of God. Wherever you have a kingdom you have a king. The invitation of the New Testament is to embrace this King Jesus and His Kingdom in our lives. Jesus has not called us to be a part of a “saved-dom” but He called us to be a part of His Kingdom.
Many people that follow Christ really just want a “saved-dom” and not a Kingdom. They want forgiveness and the promise of heaven after they die, but they are not looking for a king. Jesus saves us certainly, but He calls us to much more as a part of His kingdom. The Kingdom of God is the rule and reign of Jesus in us, through us and around us as we submit to Jesus. The Kingdom is not just about us going to heaven, but about heaven coming to earth in our lives. Jesus doesn’t just want to get us to heaven, but he wants to get heaven into us. He longs for our lives to be ordered around heaven’s agenda and not our own.
Throughout the Old Testament, we see the anticipation for a coming Messiah and King. There are many Old Testament promises of the One who is to come. This Messiah is expected to be a conquering hero and king who will to establish His reign among His people again. He is said to be “from of old,” and the “ancient of days.” (Micha 5:1-5) This King was expected to be a strong and gentle shepherd who would come to lead his people. When you go to the movies, they always show coming attractions prior to the movie. These attractions often show some of the best scenes that whet your appetite so you can’t wait for the new movie to come out. This is the sense of the Old Testament that prepares us for the coming attraction of the servant king who will come to set His people free.
Eventually the New Testament opens up in the Gospel of Matthew with the introduction of the King. Matthew’s Gospel opens up with these words: “The book of the genealogy of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham” (Matthew 1:1). The word genealogy is translated as “Genesis” which means beginning. The beginning of Jesus’ family line is also referring back to the book of Genesis when God began creation. Matthew uses this phrase as an image that Jesus will come to offer us a new beginning. He will come and undo the problem of sin so that humanity can be restored to God.
He is also referred to as the son of David, referring to the royal line of King David. David was considered the greatest king of Israel to ever live. He was promised by God that one of his sons would always sit upon his throne. It was a promise that his kingdom would endure forever. The reason that Jesus is referred to as the son of David is precisely because Jesus is the fulfillment of this promise. King Jesus, the son of David, is the great and eternal King who will rule and reign forever. We will never receive the Kingdom of God unless we receive this king.
We will never discover God’s purpose unless we submit to the rule and reign of Jesus in our lives. The Kingdom of God is near you. Jesus invites you to seek Him, submit to Him, and follow Him that His kingdom may come into your life. And that’s the Word.