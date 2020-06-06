“Many are asking, ‘Who can show us any good?’ Let the light of your face shine upon us Lord” (Psalm 4:6).
The above question and response from the Psalms seems appropriate in light of what our nation is facing at this time. Questions abound — can any good come out of this?
Our nation is still in need of much prayer and guidance. We are in need of the Lord to shine the light of His face upon us.
Quite a few years back, I went through a time when I felt like asking, “Who can show us any good?” It was a January day in 1987 when I walked into the house and saw the most anguished and pain-filled look on my mother’s face. Through tears and sobs, I will never forget her telling me that my brother Jay had died.
Immediately I ran outside into the driveway feeling as if my heart were literally about to come out my chest. I remember yelling up at the sky towards God. “No! Why did you let this happen? Why God?” I was angry, frustrated, and hurt. What good could come from this?
It was during that weekend of my brother’s death, however, that I encountered the goodness of God in a very real and tangible way. “The Father of all compassion and the God of all comfort” (2 Cor. 1:3), as the scripture calls Him, lived up to his name. I wasn’t even truly living for Christ at the time. I was a selfish and arrogant senior in high school living to fulfill my own pleasures, but the Holy Spirit met me at my point of need. In the midst of darkness, the light of God’s face shined upon my family and me.
I didn’t have all the answers, but Jesus began to help me live at peace with my questions. Corrie Ten Boom once said, “When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer.” God is good, and we can trust Him even in the midst of darkness.
In the days that followed, I saw God bring good even out of the tragedy of my brother’s death. I saw broken relationships healed, and past grievances forgiven. There were many touched by God in a profound way at my brother’s funeral. I even believe God was engineering my call into the ministry during these grievous days.
It was during this period that I began to wrestle with God and reflect on the nature of eternity. I began to ask myself what was truly important in life and the life to come. I did not commit my life to the Lord immediately, but I know God used this time to begin to give me a vision for ministry. My pain became the path to God’s gain.
The scriptures are also full of accounts where God took pain and turned it into glory and gain. Church history is full of accounts where God took tragedy and turned it into triumph. And we know that He can do it again here in our country.
“Many are asking, ‘Who can show us any good?’ I pray that the Lord would let the light of His face shine upon our nation. Do it again Lord! People all over our nation are needing a touch from the divine one Himself. May God take our pain and bring about great gain, because that would be just like the Lord.
And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.