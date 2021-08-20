In the Golden Isles, the yearly calendar is usually bursting with events, each one becoming synonymous with a particular season.
Of course, as with the rest of life, that familiarity has been upended within the last year. But more and more, the good times have made a return in one way or another.
For the annual Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife festival, that meant shifting the date from its traditional February date to the fall.
Festival co-organizer Jan Gourley says that they decided to delay the 2021 event until the fall due to safety concerns.
“Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife is taking place Sept. 9 to 12, due to being postponed earlier in the year because of COVID-19,” she explained.
The four-day event, which combines beverage tastings, Coastal cuisine and wildlife demonstrations, begins Thursday with a guest celebrity chef dinner, followed by a whiskey-inspired evening Sept. 10. The ever-popular wine cruises will return and have been expanded this year with opportunities to board at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 10 and at 1 p.m. Sept. 12.
There will also be master class events held on Sept. 10 that will offer an impressive lineup.
“Chef Phillipe Feret will be demonstrating the art of making pies in one class for example. Phillipe was the executive chef of the famed Windows on the World, New York and now owns Hilton Head Social Bakery,” Gourley said.
“There are a fantastic variety of participating restaurants from coastal Georgia, South Carolina and Florida — some fantastic food and drinks will be available Friday night and Saturday.
The primary event — W3 — will take place Sept. 11 on the Jekyll Island green adjacent to the Westin. As always, there will cooking demonstrations that featuring local chefs like Matthew Raiford, as well as guests such as Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama’s in Hilton Head Island. Paulmeier has also been highlighted on the Food Network. Jacksonville band Ramona + The Riot will be playing all day.
This year, however, the format will be a bit different. Attendees will be given 10 tasting credits with a general admission ticket purchase. This will allow for participants to sample a number of dishes from area vendors. There will also be the option to purchase more throughout the day via a bracelet where they can load additional credits.
This is a departure from the previous all-inclusive ticket, which allowed attendees to try as many foods and drinks as they like.
Gourley says that this will offer a better way to support their restaurant partners after a difficult year.
“Because of the hit our culinary community has taken this past year — all restaurant vendors will be selling their tastings on Saturday as well,” she said.
“We have a record number of participating wine, beer and spirits exhibitors this year — which those unlimited tastings are included with the ticket purchase.”
This year’s festival will also include a private space with temporary fencing, rather than being open as in years passed. Organizers are strengthening security measures to keep attendees safe and healthy.
“We are planning additional precautions and safety measures for everybody in attendance (guests, exhibitors, vendors and volunteers),” Gourley said. “Several indoor events will most likely be moved outdoors, weather permitting. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we are asking that masks be worn indoors, and we will be limiting attendance at all events.”
The extra effort will be worth it, as the festival will offer up a good time for attendees while aiding a local charity, the Jekyll Island Foundation. In addition to ticket sales, an auction will be held to raise funds for the foundation.
And to support the cause, Golden Isles Magazine is currently hosting a staycation giveaway in conjunction with the festival. One lucky winner will nab a VIP getaway for two. The package includes two tickets to the Whiskey Inspired event Sept. 10 and two VIP lounge tickets for the W3 for Sept. 11. The contest ends Sept. 5 and all entrants must be 21 or older. To register, visit goldenislesmagazine.com.
The return of Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife to Jekyll Island has been warmly received and Gourley is looking forward to offering the best they can for attendees.
“There are so many people that are anxious to get back to food and wine festivals and this one happens to take place on Jekyll Island, one of the most spectacular places in the world,” Gourley said.