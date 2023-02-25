What is it that you love the most? At the core of your being, what or who are you committed to? Where does your allegiance lie? God desires is His people to love and honor Him above all else as our Maker and Master. It is not that God is pushy and insecure, but the Lord knows that what we “worship and value the most” will ultimately control and shape us. God knows He is the one of ultimate value and He has chosen to share Himself with us knowing that our greatest joy will be found in Him. The problem is we often to look to the world for our pleasure and satisfaction instead of looking to the one who made us.
The apostle John wrote, “Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in Him” (I John 2:15). In the New Testament, the term world can be used to describe the values, attitudes, and perspectives that we so often embrace as a part of society. The “world” in this context is a system that is designed to turn our hearts away from God, mistrust God, and then blame God for all of our problems.
I have heard someone described as being “worldly” before. This usually means that they are often consumed with their own thoughts, ideas, pleasure and desires, and have little time for things that are truly significant.
John told us not to love the world meaning, “don’t commit and surrender to.” He was warning us not to embrace the way of thinking that seems so prevalent out there, but often runs contrary to God’s way. John tells us that we can’t be committed to the world’s way of thinking and still have a true commitment to our Father in heaven.
We can’t love both the world — our party lifestyle, racy entertainment, lustful pursuits — and our Father in heaven. We can’t be committed to both.
We may have some fond affection for God, and warm fuzzy feelings for Him, but in terms of our heart commitment — we cannot be committed to God and to the ways of this world.
How many wives would be willing to share their husband’s affection with another woman? Can you imagine a man telling his wife, “Oh darling, I love you and I am committed to you. And by the way, Patty and I started dating each other last week.”
It just doesn’t happen because we have standards and expectations for our marriage relationships. God also has standards for our relationship with Him. His goal is 100% surrender and commitment to Him and His plan for your life. He knows that we can’t really be committed to him if we are sold out to a worldly lifestyle.
After warning us against loving the world, John continues to reveal what really drives the “world system.” He writes, “For everything in this world — the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the boasting of what one has and does — comes not from the Father but from the world” (I John 2:16). This world system is designed to feed these three things.
The lust of the flesh involves the internal impulses and desires that often lead people into self destructive and addictive behaviors. This lust causes us to make what seem to be reasonable decisions at the time — but in the end may cost us our marriage, relationships, health, etc.
The lust of the eye happens every time we walk in the mall or open up a catalog and suddenly realize how many things we “need.” How did we ever live without all of that stuff? The lust of the eye sees something and then we just “gotta have and gotta get.”
Finally, there is the pride of life or boasting of what one has and does. This is the trap of this world to hang our identity on our profession and possessions. The world tells us that our status comes from the car we drive and the title on our office door. We get sucked in all the time. And our hearts become so focused here in this world and its ways that our love and commitment for God gets snuffed out. We can’t be committed to both God and the world. So, in your heart, where does your commitment lie?