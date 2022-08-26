To most Southerners, without question, they are the two sweetest, albeit four-letter words, in our language.

The mere mention of “Mama” or “home” will bring a smile to our lips and a warm tingle to our hearts. We are defined by those words and what they represent — the ones who raised us, and the place of that raising.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of There's A Better Day A-Comin'.

