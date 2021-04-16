As Christ followers, we believe there is a great hope and expectation that we are waiting for. Jesus has made himself known to us. Through his death and resurrection, we can now have the presence of Christ alive in our hearts through the power of the Holy Spirit. This is an amazing truth that brings peace, and yet there is more. Christ has promised to come again for his people, and we are called to look for and wait for his return.
When Christ returns, He promises to give us a full and complete salvation. This means that we will not only be forgiven for all of our sin, but we will actually be removed from the presence of sin. Sin will be removed from us, and we will never have to deal its power over us again.
The other great promise says that we will see his face (Revelation 22:4). This is the promise that all of humanity has longed for since the Garden of Eden. The hope is heaven is not found in the place that we will be, but the Person we will be with. The greatest thing about Heaven is God himself. Our sin has separated us from His Presence, but heaven will be a complete restoration of our relationship with Him. Once again, we will be able to gaze upon his face.
Several years ago, I took a mission trip to India and had one of the most remarkable experiences of my life. The Lord truly revealed himself to me in some extraordinary ways. I was tired by the end of the trip though and looking forward to getting home. I was so ready to see my wife and children. I was homesick. The trip home, however, took forever.
First, we had a layover in London which wasn’t too bad. Our team got to see a few sights for the evening — Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and Scotland Yard, etc. The next morning we woke up and ate a great breakfast compared to the Indian cuisine we had been feasting upon for 10 days prior. Then we headed to the airport excited to catch our flight back home. We were scheduled to fly from London to Miami, and then catch a connecting flight back up to Jacksonville later than night.
When we arrived for our London flight to Miami, the flight was delayed due to some mechanical issues. You certainly do not want to have mechanical issues on a trans-Atlantic flight, so we waited for them to do something. I really don’t know what it was, but we waited a long time. By the time we landed in Miami, it was late and we missed our connecting flight back to Jacksonville. I was so bummed. We had to spend the night in a hotel at the Miami airport. I remember calling Amber on the phone that night, wishing I could see her. I was ready to be home with her and my family. It was a long and lonely night.
Our team woke up the next morning and boarded our final leg back to Jacksonville where someone from the church was going to pick our team up. It felt so good to walk toward the baggage claim in Jacksonville knowing we were almost home.
As I headed to get my bags, I suddenly saw something that brought tears to my eyes. I saw a face, and another face. It was Amber and my daughter Hannah who had come to surprise me. Nothing could have been better than the gift of their faces. When I saw Amber’s face and smile, I was home. That is where my home is. No letter, email or phone call could take the place of seeing her face.
One day, God promises that we will see his face. When we see his face, we will finally be home for good. There will be no greater gift than that moment when we look upon His face. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church.