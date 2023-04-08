Praise God, the stone rolled away and we should never be the same again.
I took a trip to Israel at the beginning of this year and visited one of the proposed sights of Jesus’ empty tomb. It was quite surreal to walk into this garden tomb and find it empty, and then to walk back out of it. While in the tomb for just a couple of minutes, I prayerfully gave thanks that His bones were not there. I was grateful for the empty tomb. I realized that if Jesus had stayed hidden in that tomb sealed behind a stone, He would be of no help us. If there was just a crucifixion without a resurrection, there would ultimately be no hope to be found in Jesus.
As my good friend who had been suffering with a kidney stone once said, “Praise, the stone has rolled away and life has never been better!”
If Jesus remained dead, how could he make forgiveness known to us? There had to be a sacrifice for man’s sins. We needed Jesus to die in our place to pay for the guilt of our sin, but only a resurrected Savior could them apply the grace and forgiveness that he purchased for us.
A dead man can’t wash and cleanse your guilt away. We need a savior who has paid the price for our sin, but who is alive and powerful and able to make us right with God. The Apostle Paul said, “And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins” (I Corinthians 15:17). If Jesus had not risen, forgiveness would have been trapped on the other side of the stone and trapped in a cave. The stone had to be rolled away so that could walk out of the grave.
If Jesus were still dead, how could we ever have eternal life? If Jesus could not triumph over death, how could we ever hope to have victory in death? God told Adam that he would surely die when he ate from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Death is the consequence of our sin.
Perhaps one of humanity’s greatest fears is death. Death is our greatest enemy, and Jesus conquered it. His resurrection was a great victory not just for Him, but also for all of humanity. Paul said, “Death has been swallowed up in victory. ‘Where O Death is your victory? Where O death is your sting?’… But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:54-57)
When the stone was rolled away, a risen Savior came out of the grave with the offer of life. Life was hidden behind a stone waiting to come forth. We would be trapped on the outside of the tomb with no hope for heaven. Life would have been swallowed up in death if the stone had not rolled away.
If Jesus were still in the grave, how would we ever truly know the depth of God’s love? “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son… (John 3:16).” “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us” (I John 3:16).
The love of God was revealed on the cross. There was never a greater act of love than the cross. And yet it takes a resurrection to make this love known. Love would have died in the tomb without a voice to speak it aloud. How could Mary Magdalene have known the depth of God’s love if she had not met Jesus in the garden? How could Peter have ever looked God in the eye again if Jesus had not come to the shore to find him?
Love had to come out of the tomb if was it was going to change a life. An empty tomb meant we could have a full heart. A full tomb would have left our hearts empty — devoid of the love of God.
If Jesus had not been raised, then everything that God wants to give us would still be trapped on the other side of the stone inside of the tomb. But the stone was rolled away and this man Jesus came forth with the ability to forgive and with the power to raise us to new life. Jesus came out and now we can encounter the amazing love of God. It is real. These things are real because … the stone was rolled away. And that’s the word.