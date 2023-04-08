Praise God, the stone rolled away and we should never be the same again.

I took a trip to Israel at the beginning of this year and visited one of the proposed sights of Jesus’ empty tomb. It was quite surreal to walk into this garden tomb and find it empty, and then to walk back out of it. While in the tomb for just a couple of minutes, I prayerfully gave thanks that His bones were not there. I was grateful for the empty tomb. I realized that if Jesus had stayed hidden in that tomb sealed behind a stone, He would be of no help us. If there was just a crucifixion without a resurrection, there would ultimately be no hope to be found in Jesus.

