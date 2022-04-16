This weekend means everything for those who call themselves Christians. A dying Savior taking the sin of the world and then buried in a borrowed tomb. And it was just a borrowed tomb as Jesus was able to return it because he had just planned a short visit to the grave until that Sunday morning. Early that Sunday morning, the first day of the week, Jesus would exit the grave never to enter one again. He came forth from the dead, Heaven’s champion, having conquered death, hell and the grave. He was alive, and is alive forevermore! Hallelujah!
What if though the stone had never rolled away? What if Jesus still needed to keep borrowing that tomb because his body remained in the grave? Imagine if there had been a crucifixion but not resurrection. What if the stone sill stood in the way as a barrier between Jesus and us?
A dead Savior is really no Savior at all. Jesus died for our sin upon the cross as the perfect sacrifice — taking our punishment upon himself. If he was still lying lifeless behind the stone, then how could he offer forgiveness to us. A dead man cannot offer absolution and restoration. We need a Savior who has not only paid the price for sin, but who is also alive, powerful and able to make us right with God. The apostle Paul said, “And if Christ has not been raised, then your faith is futile; you are still in your sins.” (1 Corinthians 15:17). If Jesus had not risen, forgiveness would have been trapped in a grave on the other side of the stone.
If Jesus had not risen, how could we expect to have any hope beyond the grave ourselves? If the Son of God could not triumph over death, what hope could we have in the midst of death? Romans 6:23 says, “The wages of sin is death…” Death is the consequence of humanity’s sin. This death implies spiritual death that leaves us cut off from God, but also a final and eternal death where we would be cut of from God in hell when we die. Death is our greatest enemy, and yet it awaits us all.
Yet, Jesus conquered it. He defeated death on its own home court by going into the grave and coming out victorious. His resurrection was not just a great victory for Him, but also for all of humanity. Paul said, “Death has been swallowed up in victory. ‘Where O Death is your victory? Where O death is your sting?’… But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:54-57).
When the stone was rolled away, a risen Savior came out of the grave with the offer of life. Life was lying behind a stone waiting to spring forth on Easter morning. Had Christ not risen, we would be stuck on the outside of the tomb with no hope of heaven. Instead of death being swallowed up by life, life would have been swallowed by death. Hallelujah! Our Savior has risen and defeated death. If you are a follower of Christ, there is great hope beyond the grave!
If Jesus were still in the grave, how would we know the depth of God’s love? The Apostle John said, “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us” (1 John 3:16). The love of God was revealed on the cross. There was never a greater act of love than the cross of Christ. And yet it takes a resurrection to make this love known.
Love would have remained dead in a tomb without a voice to proclaim it aloud. How could Mary Magdalene have known the true depth of God’s love if Jesus had not appeared to her in the garden? Love had to come out of the tomb if it was going to change a life. An empty tomb could lead to full hearts — filled with the love of Christ.
What is Jesus had not risen? Then everything that God wants to give to the human heart would be trapped on the other side of the stone. Forgiveness, eternal life, love and so much more would be shut up inside a grave, swallowed by death. But the stone was rolled away! Thank God that He rose. Praise God that He is risen! He is alive! And that’s the Word.