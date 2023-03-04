What is your biggest fear in life? What is your biggest fear in relationships? In marriage women usually have a general fear that can take over at times, and men also have a core fear that can take over at times as well. Do you know what these fears are?

In your marriage, the external problems you face are rarely the real problem. There is usually a deeper issue at stake. We usually blow it in our marriages because our core fears are often being tapped into. You may wonder what that means, so let me try and explain.

