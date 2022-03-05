Do you ever think about heaven or wonder about heaven? What are your thoughts about it?
Do thoughts of heaven and the afterlife scare you? Or do they comfort you?
I think many people often get so bogged down in this life on earth that they rarely think about the life to come. The truth is though that we will spend much more time in the afterlife than we will here on earth. So maybe it is worth some real careful thought and examination. The good news is that scripture has some remarkable promises concerning heaven. Jesus offered great hope for all of eternity for those who would trust in Him.
“In his great mercy, he (God) has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade — kept in heaven for you.” (1 Pet. 1:4-5)
Just as parents often leave an inheritance for their children, God has one for those who have come to know Him. It says this inheritance can never perish or spoil. It is kept in heaven for you. God may have more for us in heaven than we have ever realized.
Our modern-day pictures and thoughts of heaven often seem to take the luster out of eternal life. Think about some of the most common images we have of heaven. Many people picture a scene of people dressed in white robes walking around on white clouds listening to fluffy angels playing the harp. It seems like a bland and boring existence.
If earth is so full of life, energy and vibrant colors and beauty, what must heaven then really be like? Jesus promised that He was going to prepare a place for us with His Father, and that He would come back for us to take us there. Remember the same God who created this earth with all that it offers to the 5 senses has been working on heaven for 2,000 years. I imagine it is going to be pretty spectacular.
Imagine the beauty of a sunrise from East Beach, or a sunset on the causeway. Think about those times you have heard music and singing that has made your heart leap with joy and anticipation, or perhaps calmed you like a child in her mother’s arms. Remember what it is like to taste a steak grilled to perfection topped off with some bread pudding from Crabdaddy’s Restaurant.
All of these sights, sounds and tastes bring our senses to life — and yet I believe they fail to compare with what we will experience in heaven one day. It is there in heaven that God keeps an inheritance for us. The sights, sounds, and tastes of heaven will greatly surpass anything this world can offer. You will never feel more fully alive than when you get to heaven. Your senses will be fully engaged by the majesty and glory of heaven.
This inheritance is promised for those who experience a spiritual birth through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Jesus’ death and resurrection have opened up all of the promises of God to us. On the cross he paid the price for our sin, and then he rose again from the grace defeating death and hell on our behalf. We can trust the One who died and rose again to fully forgive us and ensure we can pass safely from this life on earth into the next life in heaven. We no longer need to fear death when we trust the One who conquered the grave.
I will trust my eternity to the man who died and rose again. Jesus was an amazing teacher and prophet, but He was oh such more. His resurrection proves His claim that He is the Son of God. If they can ever find his bones in a grave, I will deny faith in Christ tomorrow for our hope in Jesus rests fully in the fact that He is alive forever more. So show me the bones of Jesus Christ if you can, but I am fully betting it will not happen. Too many people have tried to prove the resurrection was a hoax, only to find themselves entrusting their life and eternity to Jesus Christ. In trying to claim it was all false, they found themselves convinced that it is all true. He is alive forever more — and He has a wonderful inheritance in heaven for those who trust in Him. And that’s the Word.