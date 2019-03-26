What is BHRT?

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy is the use of hormones to help resolve symptoms related to hormonal imbalance or decreases in hormone production related to aging. BHRT come in various forms, such as topical creams, pellets, and injections, just to name a few, and are considered a more natural solution compared to standard hormone replacement therapy. BHRT are derived from plant and animal sources, rather than being created synthetically and most closely mimic those produced by the human body.
Who would benefit
from BHRT?
Hormone production increases during puberty and, in healthy adults, peaks in the 20s and early 30s. Hormone levels then begin to decline in the mid-30s to early 40s. This decrease in hormones is natural, but can sometimes cause unfavorable symptoms. The use of hormone therapy can help to relieve symptoms and allows for a smoother transition into menopause. Some signs of hormone shift may include irregular periods, thinning hair, lowered sex drive, vaginal dryness, weight gain, fatigue, hot flashes, trouble sleeping, and mood changes. Additionally, for many younger women hormones can lose their rhythm, meaning that an alteration of one hormone can result in altered production of another. These hormone imbalances can be the root cause of a wide-array of symptoms that often seem disconnected, making a diagnosis of the underlying problem frustrating. Three of the most common conditions related to imbalanced hormones in younger women are premenstrual syndrome (PMS), polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and infertility. Symptoms that are often attributed to aging or menopause, such as weight gain and fatigue, can actually begin before menopause and, many times, are caused by other lifestyle factors, such as stress or nutritional deficiencies. At Centered on Wellness, our goal is to identify the root cause of patient’s symptoms. We provide patients with an in-depth evaluation that includes an assessment of symptoms, concerns, and goals. We perform specialized lab work that will provide us with the necessary information to properly treat and guide patients.
Factors like nutrient deficiencies, lack of sleep and high levels of emotional stress can all cause disturbances in hormonal balance well before menopause even takes place. Therefore, it is important to assess first and address these issues before hormone therapy is initiated, as oftentimes, hormonal imbalances can be treated with lifestyle alterations alone. If hormone imbalances are identified and require the use of hormone therapy, we have the ability to treat patients based on their individual needs in partnership with a local compounding pharmacy. Our goal is to not only treat symptoms but to treat the whole person. By taking this approach we can lead patients toward independence from their symptoms and a happier, more fulfilling life.
What is Centered on
Wellness?
Centered on Wellness is located at 1015 Arthur J Moore Drive, Saint Simons Island, GA and can be reached at 912-638-0034. Founded by Dr. Diane Bowen, board certified plastic surgeon and owner of Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, who believes in the philosophy of “whole person, well person” care. She has brought together like-minded professionals to provide wellness care to our community.
Our providers take the guess work out of treating a patient by ensuring we have specialized lab work that guides treatment based on individual needs. We look forward to working with you on your journey to wellness.