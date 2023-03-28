You see them on the sidelines, in training rooms and sprinting across the field when an athlete gets injured. Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a certified athletic trainer?
Most people don’t realize the years of education and training required for this profession, says Bridget White, ATC, ITAT, a certified athletic trainer (ATC) with Southeast Georgia Health System’s Sports Medicine program, serving the College of Coastal Georgia. “Certified athletic trainers are health care professionals with a sports medicine background and a ton of training,” she says.
The Southeast Georgia Health System Sports Medicine program provides athletic training services to Glynn County schools as well as to Brantley County High School, McIntosh County Academy, Frederica Academy and the College of Coastal Georgia.
The first step in becoming an athletic trainer is earning a bachelor’s degree from a four-year college. The college program must be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation on Athletic Training Education (CAATE). “During the pre-AT track, students most commonly major in kinesiology, exercise science or exercise physiology,” explains White.
In the years since White graduated, the profession began requiring a Master of Athletic Training or Master of Science of Athletic Training degree. “Most people go beyond that requirement,” White adds. She spent her clinical rotations working with sports medicine, orthopaedic and general physicians. “Each semester, I worked in a different clinical rotation, including a physical therapy clinic, with physicians and with certified athletic trainers covering college and local high school sports. There was a lot of shadowing and hands-on experience.”
During clinical rotations, athletic training students begin to branch out on their own. “At sports events, we evaluate injuries, then go to a certified athletic trainer with our findings. They then do an additional evaluation.”
Athletic training can require six years of higher education, or five, if the student enrolls in an accelerated program. After graduation, another milestone awaits. “We take a board of certification exam. After passing the board, we apply for licensure if our state requires it. Georgia does require athletic trainers to be licensed,” says Rebecca Joyner, MS, ATC, PES, ITAT, team leader, Southeast Georgia Health System’s Sports Medicine Program. “Athletic trainers also have the opportunity to receive additional certifications which include, but are not limited to, performance enhancement programs, strength and conditioning specializations, and corrective exercise certifications.”
To keep their skills sharp, Joyner, White and their colleagues also undergo 50 hours of continuing education every two years. While athletic trainers receive concussion training in college, Joyner and White took it to the next level by earning a certification as ImPACT® Trained Athletic Trainers (ITAT). This helps them stay on top of the latest evidence-based concussion diagnosis, treatment and management techniques.
“March is National Athletic Training Month and a great time to recognize the highly trained individuals who work for the Health System in area schools. The Health System’s sports medicine team consists of certified athletic trainers, Dr. Beau Sasser, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and medical director of the Sports Medicine Program, and several sideline sports medicine providers,” says Paul Trumbull, PT, MBA, director, Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Services. “Our team is dedicated to providing area athletes with the best care possible by preventing, recognizing, managing and rehabilitating sports injuries, including concussions.”
At the Health System, athletic trainers also teach cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and proper use of the Automated External Defibrillator (AED). “Annually, we have a day dedicated to help teach coaches so that they are all CPR and AED certified,” White says.
All the years of academic training and hands-on experience add up to a highly skilled and caring partner on the playing field or court, in the gym or training room. “We want to be that first step in getting athletes the help they need. We like helping our athletes,” adds Joyner.
For more information about the Southeast Georgia Health System Sports Medicine program, call 912-466-5745 or visit sghs.org/SportsMedicine.