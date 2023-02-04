Reaching kids with the Gospel can be a challenge in the best of times. Keeping up with the ever-changing landscape of youth culture can be like trying to translate a foreign language, but Wesley United Methodist Church’s new youth minister figures she has as good a shot at it as anyone.

Kaylin Curry, 22, said it’s going to be a lot of going to where they are. Hanging out, getting lunch or dinner, attending games — “going into their world.”

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.

State of region is strong says local panel

Tourism is without a doubt a driving force in the Golden Isles, but developing a strong workforce and infrastructure for the future are imperative to ensure the local economy remains strong and resilient.