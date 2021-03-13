Most worship services have a few announcements, a couple of congregation hymns, a selection by the choir then a sermon that takes up most of time.
Wesley United Methodist is reversing the order of worship every other month with services dedicated to music in a series named for the late Sally Weston Hawie, who established a concert series fund at the church.
Former director of music Chris Goodson inspired the fund two years ago, but the money had gone unused until January because he left his position and COVID-19 curtailed all in-person services, said Debbie McIlrath, the church’s newly titled director of sacred arts.
The series is “lovingly named,’’ McIlrath said, for Sally Hawie, whose husband, Edward Hawie, said she saw the need for the series of visiting artists.
“She loved all music. Wesley had an outstanding music program, and she wanted it to continue,’’ he said.
Her involvement in creating the fund came partly at the behest of “her great friend … Janet Higginbotham,’ he said.
The Hawies had moved from Atlanta, where he had been a lawyer.
The Hawies asked their friends there for contributions, and they responded generously — as did some church members and other friends locally.
But Sally Hawie passed away before she saw the result of her work. Edward Hawie arranged a memorial service in keeping with her love of music. The family had private graveside service for her at Christ Church where the Hawies had been members, but the Jan. 19, 2019, memorial service at Wesley was an organ concert by one of her favorite musicians, former Wesley organist Cameron Cody who came back from Houston. It did not, however, go as planned.
The sanctuary was packed for the memorial concert, but Hawie said when he arrived, the first thing he learned was that the organ was not playable.
Instead, Cody performed on the piano. Hawie’s said he had only one request for him, “Don’t make it somber.”
It was not. Cody opened with “Georgia on My Mind,’’ and went on from there.
“He played that piano for 45 minutes and just got a howling ovation,’’ Hawie said. “We had a great concert. People still talk about it.”
Hawie also requested that in lieu of flowers, those who wanted to honor his wife contribute to the Wesley concert fund.
“They did in droves. I had to write so many thank-you notes. About 110 contributed in her honor,’’ he said.
McIlrath said the funding was enough to fuel concerts well into the future, and she has performances booked at least through March of next year.
Wesley debuted The Sally Weston Hawie Concert Series Jan. 31 with a performancew by The Florida Chamber Project from Jacksonville, which performed a mini-concert of Bach, Handel and Vivaldi during the morning worship service, McIlrath said.
“The program included a prelude by the trio, a congregational hymn, followed by 20 minutes of music and a short sermon by pastor, Dr. Jerry Roe. The trio finished out the concert with a 10 minute postlude,’’ she said.
The upcoming events will follow similar patterns including the March performance by husband-and-wife pianists Catherine Lan and Mao Lin, who comprise Duo Beaux Arts.
Since forming in 2008, the duo has performed in France, Switzerland, Spain, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, China and the U.S., where they received audience and critical acclaim.
Lan has a master of music degree from Indiana University and a doctorate of musical arts from the University of Miami. She serves on the faculty at Broward College, is the co-artistic director of the Rosemary Duffy Larson Classical Series and records for Centaur Records.
Lin is a frequent pianist and lecturer at the Music Festival of the Hamptons, Mainly Mozart Festival, Festival Miami and others, and is currently a visiting professor at Shanghai Normal University and a piano faculty member at Bowdoin International Music Festival.
He records for Centaur Records and Artek labels.
Cameron Cody will return to perform during the series.
Other upcoming concerts include the Angela Massey flute, trumpet and harp group, Con Brio Quartet; and pianist Michelle Tabor and Alfonso Lopez, the concertmaster of the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra. Lopez comes to the U.S. twice each year to perform with Tabor.
To ensure all safety guidelines are followed during the pandemic, seating is limited to 200 in the sanctuary and masks are required.
Overflow seating will be available in the chapel and fellowship hall, McIlrath said.
Reservations for seating are being taken through the church office.
The concerts will be recorded for viewing on the Facebook page of Wesley UNC at Frederica, will be streamed live as with the church’s 11 a.m. services and accessible on the website wesley@ssi.com.
The concerts are free because of the benevolence of Sally and Ed Hawie, the church said.