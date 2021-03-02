There are many attributes one needs to succeed in the medical field. And being a good listener is at the top of the list.
That’s why the team at Wellman Family Healthcare puts a great deal of focus on hearing what their patients have to say. Dr. Amber and Dr. Jason Wellman, a brother-sister duo, makes it a priority to understand how each patient’s condition is affecting their quality of life and offer a solution for improvement.
Naturally, the center, which offers chiropractic care, sees many people who are suffering with low back pain. So Dr. Amber Wellman says their first priority is diagnosing the source of the pain.
“There are multiple causes of back pain ranging from acute injuries and muscle strains to more chronic conditions such as degenerative disc disease, arthritis, spinal stenosis, scoliosis, wear and tear or poor body mechanics. Unfortunately prolonged damage can lead to disc problems and result in the gel-filled cushions between the vertebrae (called disc) to leak, tear, bulge or in severe cases even rupture,” she said.
“In some cases this extensive damage can lead to numbness and/or tingling down the legs or arms, shock like pain in the buttocks, sciatica, hot poker sensations down the legs or a variety of unpleasant sensations that can be debilitating. Oftentimes the pain becomes so severe the patient is no longer able to perform their daily activities like they could before.”
Unfortunately patients will often wait or ignore their symptoms. But the longer they wait before seeking treatment, the more difficult it is to effectively solve the problem. That’s why the clinic utilizes all measures available to address varying conditions depending on each individual’s circumstance.
“We strive to stay up-to-date with the latest treatment available and realize that sometimes the patient needs supportive care beyond the chiropractic adjustment. That is why we are continuing to add services based on the variety of conditions we treat daily,” Dr. Amber Wellman says.
One of those techniques is spinal decompression. And while methods of doing this have been around for years, there have been exciting innovations in the area.
“The Bac on Trac system gently stretches the spine, joints, muscles in the back, neck, hips and thighs. The equipment is comfortable for the patient and many say they feel instant relief of pressure, improved mobility and decreased pain” Dr. Amber Wellman says.
“This non-surgical decompression creates a vacuum effect to the discs, pulling them back into their normal position, bringing fresh blood supply to promote healing. The treatment is very gentle and we even catch patients sleeping while they are having their therapy. Most patients say they can feel an immediate difference after their first treatment.”
It’s something Dr. Jason Wellman attest to personally. While he is a chiropractor by training, he is also someone who suffers from low back problems which allows him a unique insight into what his patients are experiencing.
“Bending over treatment tables and standing on my feet for long hours can be very taxing on my low back; I can fully relate to how patients feel. Playing years of sports, especially football means many repetitive injuries over the course of time. Those things catch up with you when you are my age,” he said with a laugh.
“I have been a Chiropractic patient since my 20s but since I have been using this decompression, I can personally speak for the difference it’s making in my care and quality of life. I can be a better doctor to my patients, play ball with my boys, exercise and do things I need to do around the house better.”
To do that, they often combine treatment methods, exploring individualized treatment including adjustments, massage therapy and decompression. By offering multiple layers of care, Wellman Family Healthcare sees greater strides when it comes to treating their patients.
“It’s important to offer multiple avenues of treatment because no two patients are the same therefore we need many tools available to help as many people as possible stay healthy and active. Whether it’s an old condition or new complaint we want to be able to give you options for the best outcome,” Dr. Amber Wellman said.
“Treatment recommendations vary depending on each patient’s condition. Our doctors will perform a comprehensive neurological and orthopedic evaluation to determine what is needed. Some patients may still need traditional chiropractic adjustments or massage therapy along with decompression and some may not.”
They are also able to work decompression into treatment for their neuropathy patients and those with knee conditions.
“These patients may have different needs than those who do not suffer with multiple factors. Our goal is to have something available for everyone,” Dr. Amber Wellman said.