Dr. Amber Wellman has always been one to practice what she preaches when it comes to health. An avid runner and wellness enthusiast, she makes a point to take care of her mind, body and spirit daily.
It’s also something the chiropractor shares with her patients at Wellman Family Healthcare in Brunswick. There, Dr. Amber Wellman and her brother, Dr. Jason Wellman know that, in order to achieve optimal health, one has to take a holistic approach.
“We are a complete wellness center with chiropractic care being our foundation. We do not just focus on back pain, instead we give people options for their overall health,” Dr. Wellman said.
The center offers a comprehensive system that includes rehabilitation exercises, weight loss and nutritional counseling in addition to pain management through chiropractic treatments.
“We want to make sure you have an optimal environment and making sure you are doing the right things to boost your immune system, which is more important now than ever,” she said.
To that end, making sure one’s body is in proper alignment is key. The bones of the back protect the nervous system, Wellman says, which is the control center of the body.
“It controls every cell … so if something is uneven structurally, something is going to give out. It’s like the tires of a car being misaligned,” she said.
The spine is obviously connected to the pelvis but ill alignment can also impact other areas of the body. Wellman says it has a significant impact on the knees — something that many wouldn’t equate with back health.
“So many people have low back pain and they also have knee problems, which is usually secondary,” she said. “But it is all connected.”
To help, Wellman Family Healthcare is rolling out a new program directed at providing noninvasive relief.
“We have three different approaches that we take — the structural, the neurological and the metaobolic. It really empowers the patients so that they better understand their condition. And 75 percent of the treatment can be done at home,” she said.
When a patient comes in, the devoted staff will offer a detailed orthopedic and neurological evaluation as well as in-office digital x-rays. They also discuss their goals, medical history and expectations.
“Patients that would benefit from our new service are those with knee pain resulting in a loss of activity, balance issues or feeling as though their knee is going to ‘give out.’ It’s for those who are having pain going up or down stairs, osteoarthritis and for those hearing clicking or grinding when they walk,” she said.
They are then introduced to a low level light therapy, which can be done at home, that aims at increasing the blood flow, as well as joint, nerve and muscle health.
“We teach them how to use the equipment at home,” Wellman said. “
The goal of the treatment is to increase space between joints, promote healing and increases mobility joint motion. We retrain the knee and help it remember how to move properly.”
The comprehensive method has produced significant results, helping to slow down degeneration in the knee. That, she adds, can add so much to a person’s life.
“I think that so often pain becomes normalized. They take a Tylenol and go on. But pain isn’t normal. You don’t have to live that way,” she said. “If you have aches and pains, trouble sleeping or you can’t play with your kids or grandkids … that is a problem.”
In these uncertain times, Wellman feels that it is critically important to embrace every moment. And she wants to help make those as pain-free as possible for all her patients, especially the men and women on the front lines of the healthcare industry. Wellman Family Healthcare is currently partnering with Heroes for Health, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, to offer six chiropractic visits free of charge to physicians, nurses and hospital workers. The offer will run through May 1.
“We are very thankful that chiropractic care as an essential business. So many on the frontline rely on the treatment that we provide to get through their day,” she said.
“We, of course, are taking all the necessary precautions for the health of our patients and our team.”