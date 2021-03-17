Alicia Goldinger held the shamrock tinsel in her hands, scanning around the bar. Once she found the perfect spot, she affixed the decor to the railing.
Nearby, her sister, Ashley Godley, was doing the same, finding perfect places to add in bits of shimmering green. Before long, the Wee Pub in Brunswick was all ready for its biggest day of the year — St. Patrick’s Day.
It will be a first for Goldinger and Godley, who along with their mother, Lisa McFann, have taken over ownership of the Irish pub’s Brunswick location. Goldinger has worked in the food service industry prior, including at all of the Wee Pub locations, but it’s a new game for Godley, who formerly worked as an EMS, and McFann, who worked in health care for 24 years.
“We have another gentlemen with us too, Edward (Ed) Allen,” McFann explained. “We came in around October, so Kevin McGarvey isn’t a part of this anymore, but he still has the other locations with his partners.”
Since taking over at 267 Village at Glynn Place, they’ve worked to bring a new vibe to the space. That includes revamping the restaurant’s menu and targeting a new demographic when it comes to customers.
“We have all of the traditional Irish food but we have the Coastal staples, like shrimp and grits, too,” McFann said. “But we’ve been doing a lot of other things. We’re definitely trying to make it more family-friendly. And we’ve added themes to every day of the week.”
Now at the pub, Monday is “wing night” and Tuesday is “senior night.” Karaoke is on Wednesday and trivia on Thursday.
“Friday we have BOGO burgers, then Saturday is bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” McFann said.
Of course, there’s one main theme for the rest of this week — St. Patrick’s Day. They’ve planned a full lineup for multi-day celebration, extending into the weekend. The festivities kick off with music by the Dakota Duo from 7 to 10 p.m.m this evening.
Tomorrow’s trivia will feature questions about all things Irish. Local band Idle Hands performs from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and there will be a Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the outside space around the restaurant.
“We’re going to rope off space outside. We’ll have face painting and bounce houses for the kids,” McFann said. “Then, from 9 to close Saturday, we’ll have DJ Briggy, who’s just amazing.”
Naturally, they’ll be serving up all of the traditional items in celebration. Most of those, McFann notes, are really filling, hearty dishes.
“You think about it ... you have the bangers and mash, the cornbeef and cabbage. It’s all really comfort food,” she said.
Wee Pub Punch
½ oz coconut rum
½ oz melon liquor
½ oz blue Curaco
½ oz spiced rum
½ oz pineapple juice
½ oz Sweet ‘n Sour mix
Add the ingredients to a shaker and shake until combined. Place ice cubes in a hurricane glass and pour in mixture. Garnish with orange and cherry.