Spring is usually one of the busiest times in the wedding industry. However, it has come to a complete halt as the coronavirus pandemic takes yet another thing away from life.
For these local wedding industry businesses, it has been trying times with all of the cancellations and postponements.
The good thing is that some of the brides can reschedule once this pandemic is finally over.
Stacy Bass, the owner of Straton Hall, said that before this health crisis, they had a fully booked spring. Thankfully, they’re one of the places that had more rescheduling than cancellations, but even that can still be a tedious task when there is no end in sight yet.
“We only had one cancellation really, but rescheduling over a dozen weddings took much time, money and detail adjustments,” Bass said. “We gave them a year to reschedule, losing no deposits. Yet with that came some pretty complex juggling with venues, specific flower suppliers, everyone from farms to photographers, and various other fellow vendors. But we worked it out with each other for the most part as every couple deserves their special day. So we were bound and determined for them to have it.”
As the place that is a one-stop-shop for weddings and events, they’ve had to get slightly creative with any of the extra food or flowers they had.
“We only order so much ahead of time, so there wasn’t a whole lot, but when all of this came about, all we could do with what we had is cook it up and divvy up the food for staff and neighbors,” Bass said. “The churches that have held online services have had some extraordinarily exquisite flower arrangements adorning their alters.”
For Brooke Roberts who owns Brooke Roberts Photography, she’s noticed that the local couples are the ones who have been able to reschedule while those who would have made the Golden Isles their spot for a destination wedding have canceled.
“As soon as it became apparent that group gatherings we’re going to need to stop, we started reaching out to our spring and early summer wedding couples,” Roberts said. “We wanted them to know that we were committed to their events and that we would help them, however we could.
“It’s been a very mixed bag. We still don’t have a full picture of how many weddings are going to be affected because it’s still such a fluid situation, and couples are continuing to weigh their options in the coming months.”
For hairstylist and owner of Hair Cottage, Alicia Brooks, she went from working six days a week to none. However, she said it has been nice spending time with her family.
“Most of my bridal clients have all postponed, which is great because I know how much time and planning have been spent on their behalf, and for me, it will be future business,” Brooks said.
While Bass, Brooks, and Roberts have been able to postpone and reschedule, for Gentlemen’s and Lady Outfitters owner Fred Rowe, things have changed drastically for them, not just in wedding situations.
“We have had several weddings postponed to a later date in the summer. We do have one wedding that pushed it off to October,” Rowe, whose business offers tuxedo rentals, said. “The hardest hit we have taken has been for prom rentals. Prom season is a busy time for us before summer gets going, and that was completely lost without any chance of making it up. I know some other areas have summer proms. Hopefully, the local schools can allow the students to get together formally before too late.”
Since no weddings are going on to keep them busy like normal, these business owners have been doing their best to stay positive, learn new things and get some things to check off their to-do lists.
“In my time off, I’ve completed some continuing education courses — a lot of free ones available to us stylists, which was awesome,” Brooks said. “I’ve also watched a lot of Instagram videos — my favorite — and spent quality time with my kids and husband.”
“We’re taking this downtime to organize, clean, do all those projects that were on the back burner. They all of a sudden became a priority,” Bass said. “We’re strictly adhering to the government guidelines set forth, so no celebrations at the present moment. We basically ceased operation back in March. The few still on the clock are getting much done for all the upcoming events that we’re excited to produce.”
Fortunately for Roberts, she works from home, so adjusting to the new normal hasn’t been too much of an adjustment.
“We work from home, so I have felt incredibly lucky that our daily routine hasn’t seen a massive change,” Roberts said. “We are still in the office editing, designing wedding albums, making custom design pieces for decorating our couples’ homes, and of course, being in contact with our clients. The biggest difference is having our daughter with us and homeschooling, that has been a learning curve.”
Roberts and her family have also been spending a lot of time outside working on increasing their chicken flock and egg production, repotting succulents, and working on their farm.
With Gov. Brian Kemps’ new order in place that is slowly starting to reopen the state, some of these local places have already decided when to open and get back to work.
Rowe said the store is shut down, but he has been available for private shopping appointments. There are plans to reopen with shortened hours on April 24 and get back to regular hours on May 1.
“Hopefully, here in the Golden Isles, our wedding industry will experience a summer and fall wedding boom as people make up for a lost time,” Rowe said. “As the longest-running tuxedo destination, we will be right here ready to fit the men for their special day.”
Brooks said that they’re shut down with an uncertain time frame of when they’re going to reopen but said they’re almost back. For people interested in booking with her, she said that they have an online booking service, or she can be reached out to through their Facebook page or by phone.
Roberts said that once the shelter in place is lifted, she will be offering specials to local businesses to help however they can. She said their inquiries and bookings for the fall and winter, along with 2021 dates are still coming in at this time, so they’re encouraged about the rest of the year.
“Weddings are our specialty and our passion, but we also love supporting local business with product photography,” Roberts said. “Good quality photos are incredibly important right now to small businesses as they start to move to sell even more online and increasing their social media presence. We work hard to represent our clients’ brand best and offer both photography and product styling.”
Bass is also encouraging people to call or email them to take care of whatever wedding or event needed.
“Give us a call at the office 912-275-8294 or better yet email me directly at stacy@stratonhall.com. We’re the only full-service event company in the Golden Isles,” Bass said. “We take care of every detail from start to finish. From planning and production, florals, food, design and decor. We take all the stress out of the process.”