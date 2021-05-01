We will be forever grateful. Thank you, Brunswick and St. Simons. Thank you, Glynn County. My family has called you home for the last 23 years. But that season has now come to an end. God has a different journey for us now, which leads us in a new direction. I pulled out of my driveway for the last time while cherishing a lifetime of memories.
After growing up in Brunswick (graduating from Glynn Academy in 1987), Amber and I moved back to Glynn County in 1998 to work with the Gathering Place. I was 28 years old. The Lord brought me back home. I had no clue that I would eventually become the first pastor of St. Simons Community Church (now Community Church) in 1999. I was young, raw and unseasoned. I was just hoping to not lose my job. God had a little more in mind. I joined up with a core group of families, and the Lord has done far more than I could have ever imagined.
In the end, the bottom line has always been changed lives. As I have prepared to leave town over this last month, it has been so good to connect with people from our church as well as all over the community. Above all, I was so grateful to hear about hearts that were changed by the Master’s hand.
God still changes hearts and lives. I have seen it firsthand over the last 20-plus years. I was far from perfect as a pastor and leader. I did more wrong than right, but in His grace God uses crooked sticks like you and me. If you believe God can’t use you, it says more about your faith in God than it does about you.
The Lord specializes in using ordinary people to do extraordinary things. I promise that includes you. In Isaiah 6, the prophet has an incredible vision and revelation of God on his throne that leaves Isaiah humbled and broken. The Lord touched him, cleansed him, and changed him. Then Isaiah heard a voice from the throne saying, “Who shall I send, and who will go for me?” It was a question hanging out there for any and all who had ears to hear. Isaiah said, “Here am I. Send me.”
That same question is posed to all of us. Any who has ears to hear… who shall I send, and who will go for us.” Will you answer it? Have you answered it? God can use you.
To the best of my ability, I tried to answer to God that He might use me in this community. I know He has (in spite of myself). I know God will use me in the future. I just have a new assignment that the Lord has called me to. I am excited about the future I am excited for what God wants to do in the days ahead.
And I will always be grateful for the days I spent here in Glynn County. I can hardly believe this place is no longer my home, or shall I say “place of residence.” I am gone. I pulled out of the driveway for the last time of a house I no longer own. I have left a position I held for 22 years.
Thank you Glynn County for being such a good home. Thank you Jesus for all you did in me, for me, and through me. I am forever grateful. And that’s the Word.