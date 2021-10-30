You were made for fullness. You were not made to be empty. When God first made man, He breathed into Adam the breath of life. The word breath is also the same word for Spirit. God formed man from the dust of the ground, but man was nothing more than an empty shell until God breathed His Spirit into Adam. When God’s breath entered Adam, he became fully alive to God. Adam was the first Spirit filled man.
If we were made for fullness though, why do so many of us live in emptiness? The problem is sin. Sin is our natural desire to do life our way apart from God. Through sin, humanity has forfeited God’s presence and power in their (our) lives. Through sin, man has once again become an empty shell from the spiritual standpoint. This is why we spend our lives trying to fill the void with everything from money to sex to alcohol to entertainment, etc. Humans spend their lives on a search for significance, meaning and fullness.
It is the job of the Holy Spirit to convince you that you have a need only Jesus Christ can meet. You and I have a sin problem that has infected our hearts and keeps us at odds with God. Apart from Christ, you are a man or a woman who is driven internally by your own sinful desires. The Bible describes you not as a good person who needs to get better, but as a sinful person who needs to be saved. You are born spiritually empty in need of spiritual life and fullness. The Spirit of God longs to bring you to Jesus.
Just as God breathed new life into Adam long ago, Jesus wants to breathe new life into you heart. He wants to pour his fullness into your emptiness. Jesus restores the heart and renews the human race again. He makes you new in Christ, and gives you a new identity. When you become a Christian, Christ comes to live in you. Jesus literally comes to live inside of you through the presence of the Hoy Spirit. Not only does Jesus come to live in you, but you also are in Christ. To be “in Christ” means that you are now in a relationship with Christ and that changes everything about you. All of God’s blessings are found in Christ. When God looks down on your life as a Christian, he knows you are not perfect. He knows you have sin, problems, and “issues.” Yet he views your life through the lens of Christ. As a Christian, when God looks at you He sees His son Jesus. Why? Because Christ is in you, and you are in Christ.
This doesn’t mean that God is in denial about our sin and our flaws. It doesn’t mean that God could care less when we disobey Him. When we are in Christ though, it changes that way God approaches us. We are no longer enemies to be judged, but children to be loved, trained, and disciplined as needed. Being in Christ doesn’t give us the freedom to do whatever we want to do. It is not the freedom to sin, but the freedom from guilt, condemnation, and shame. Christ gives us true freedom.
Through Christ, we can know that God will not reject us. We have been given a new identity through Christ. When we repent of our sin and trust the Lord for forgiveness, we can know that God totally forgives us, completely loves us and fully accepts us. This is the fullness that Christ gives us. He doesn’t want us to live in the emptiness of our sin, but in the fullness of His grace. So remind yourself of this today: In Christ, I am no longer empty but I am full. In Christ, I am totally forgiven, fully loved and completely accepted. And that’s the Word.