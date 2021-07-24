Several years ago, I came home from work and was met by my wife, who sitting on the front porch. She had a girls Bible study that had met previously that day. Her opening statement was, “Guess what our Bible Study girls have decided to do?” Well needless to say, the word “marathon” did not cross my mind. I tried not to laugh when she first mentioned the idea of running a marathon to me. Instead, I tried to be encouraging because she seemed so genuinely excited. I must admit, however, that on the inside I was thinking, “It will never happen.”
Well, somewhere along the line, the husbands of this group of women got suckered into the marathon. And after six months of jogging all over Glynn County (starting small jobs and working up), we found ourselves in South Lake Tahoe preparing for 26.2 miles of torture. We had run through the South Georgia heat and humidity all summer long, and now we were set to tackle the hills and altitude of Tahoe.
It was truly a unique group God had brought together — a former Ironman triathlete (Angie) and her secret service husband (Keith) to train and lead us, a former Miss America, a Harvard man, another secret service guy, a couple of New Orleans transplants, several full-time moms, a grandmother, a pastor, a Saab port manager and an unsuspecting client of Angie’s seeking to recover from an ankle injury.
Our team chose the name “By Faith.” It expressed so much of the journey we were taking. Our journey with God is a walk of faith. Our marathon training had been a run/walk of faith. Hardly any of us could have ever imagined ourselves participating in a marathon of any type. We had to put our trust in our trainers. They told us we could do it even when we didn’t believe it could be done. We had to trust them one step at a time, one run at a time.
Our first run was less than 15 minutes long back in February, and we walked almost half of it (at their request). They kept building slowly each week and only shared the plan one week at a time. We consistently took the next step and then the next one until we found ourselves running for miles and miles at a time. Finally we were going to line up at the start line of 26+ mile race.
In similar ways, all God asks is for us to trust Him for the next step, the next day. If we take one step of obedience, He will continue to lead us to the next step. And when we truly trust and follow him, we find that we are capable of doing things for Him that we never imagined.
We must put our trust and faith in our Heavenly Father and perhaps some spiritual trainers who encourage us in taking our next step. And as we keep on walking and taking the next step, we see the hand of God moving in us and through us in ways we never imagined.
Our small group of runners “ran by faith,” and each day we are called to walk by faith. I encourage you today in your walk of faith. Can you stop and give God thanks for the journey thus far? Where is it now that you need to trust the Lord for faith today? What lessons of faith has God taught you through the years?
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint,” — Isaiah 40:31. And that’s the Word.