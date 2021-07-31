Does it seem like life is a battle at times? We often finish with one battle only to catch our breath and discover another battle for our time, energy and devotion. Author John Eldredge invites men and women to discover they were born into a world at war. God has created us for deep and intimate fellowship with Him, and called us to a life of purpose. There is, however, a real enemy who is seeking to steal, kill and destroy us.
We must become comfortable with the fact that life is a war. There is a war for our heart, for our peace and for our joy. The Bible describes this battle as a spiritual war that we must engage in if we are going to be successful in living an abundant life. In Ephesians 6, Paul calls us to be “strong in the Lord,” and then calls us to put on the full armor of God so we can take our stand against the devil’s schemes (Eph. 6:10-18).
Paul commands us: “Stand firm then with the belt of truth buckled around your waist with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the spirit which is the word of God. And pray in the Spirit on all occasions…”
What is up with all of the armor stuff? How are we supposed to actually use this stuff and put it on? Many think that Paul may have been chained to a Roman soldier while writing this very passage, and used the armor as an analogy for us in fighting the battle.
The belt was the first piece the soldier would put on. It went under the armor and kept all the other parts of the armor in place. Paul said to put on the belt of truth. This can speak of walking in honesty and integrity. God desires truth in our hearts. One of the greatest weapons we have against the enemy is an honest heart before God. The belt of truth also implies that we renew our minds according to what is true. We are confronted all the time with different lies. We must commit to living by the truth as God has declared it in his word. Stand strong as you hold on to the truth of God.
The breastplate was the piece of armor that protected the heart. Paul told us to have the breastplate of righteousness in place. This may sound funny, but we are just as righteous as Jesus if we are Christians. His righteousness is a gift we receive when Jesus comes into our life. This righteousness is not only a gift, but we should also commit to live a righteous life as children of our Heavenly Father. This means we commit also to doing the right thing.
Feet that are fitted with the readiness of the gospel of peace imply that we are ready to share Christ with others. Are you ready for your assignment? Are you ready to share Christ with others?
The shield of faith is key to fighting off the enemy’s darts. We stand in faith against the attacks we will face. If we know we will struggle with lust, greed, anger, etc., we can stand in faith against the attacks of the enemies. By faith, we ask for God’s protection and victory over the temptations that we consistently face.
The helmet of salvation reminds us who we belong to. We are saved. We belong to Christ and are forgiven.
Finally, the sword of the spirit is God’s Word. We must take it up. We must read it. We should remember verses of scripture that will help us in the battle. Do you struggle with fear, greed, pride? Take up the sword of the spirit and stand. Put on the full armor and stand against the devil’s schemes. And that’s the Word.