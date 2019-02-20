There’s something super chic about a martini. It may be the nifty glass or the fact that it was the preferred beverage of the world’s greatest spy, James Bond.
Whatever the reason, there’s no denying it — martinis are cool. And they’re diverse. While Bond gravitated toward the standard gin version — shaken not stirred, of course — there are literally dozens of takes on the classic recipe.
And at Basil Thai & Sushi in downtown Brunswick, the menu is bursting with fun twists to try. For bartender Mallory Thomas, learning and remembering all of the varieties was a bit daunting at first.
“Our martinis are definitely very popular. I remember when I first started, I was worried I would never remember all of them,” she said with a laugh. “But it got easier.”
Basil features flavors such as blood orange, cucumber melon, appletini and chocolate. There’s even a watermelon version.
“I would say our blood orange is probably the most popular, but the watermelons is probably a close second. It’s really good. It tastes like watermelon but it’s not overwhelming ... I’d say it’s like a watermelon Jolly Rancher,” she said.
The cocktail is also a thing of beauty. Bright pink and green served with a fresh lime — it’s the perfect spring drink.
“The green is actually kiwi liquor. I use watermelon Smirnoff then the kiwi, which is heavier so it sinks to the bottom of the glass,” she said.
A skilled mixologist, Thomas can whip up the drink in no time. And she even incorporates a few tricks to make sure it’s throughly chilled and decidedly yummy.
She starts by putting ice in a martini glass then fills said glass with soda water.
“That makes the glass colder, quicker,” she said as she assembled her other bottles.
After a minute or two, Thomas dumps that glass and moves to phase two. Using a shaker, she takes the watermelon Smirnoff Vodka and pours a quick three count shot into the cup. She then adds simple syrup and two squirts of lime juice.
“It’s just sugar water,” she noted. “Then your lime juice.”
The watermelon syrup is next with another three count pour into the shaker. Thomas’ finishing touch is the kiwi liquor which gives the drink its signature green glow.
“The consistency is heavier, as I mentioned, so it sinks to the bottom,” she said.
Thomas then thoroughly shakes all of the ingredients, mixing it together well. She then strains it into the martini glass.
“You can add a lime wedge too as a garnish,” she said.
While the drink is sure to satisfy a sweet tooth, it can also be downplayed a bit. Thomas is always happy to customize any of Basil’s martinis for customers.
“Some people will ask for it without the simple sugar so that it is a little less sweet,” Thomas said.