For many who find themselves in difficult situations, Skylark offers hope. The Christian-based nonprofit, formerly CareNet Pregnancy Center in Brunswick, offers resources for women who have unplanned pregnancies, as well as those who need STD testing and education.
Patricia McCutcheon, the St. Marys Center director, says the services they provide are of vital importance. Those who work at the center provide support and guidance for those facing serious issues.
“It may be relational, financial or situational. Whatever the reason, we are here to serve and help them rise above their circumstance to the best of our ability. Sometimes they just need to hear that God loves them and their babies and has a plan, purpose and destiny for their lives,” McCutcheon said.
“We offer pregnancy tests, ultrasounds to confirm viable pregnancies, STD testing and educational/parenting classes that reward with maternity/baby clothing, diapers, cribs and much more. This year we are also raising funds to help our mobile unit be able to serve our area five days a week.”
In 2018, the centers served more than 1,200 clients, which is why raising funds is incredibly important to continue those services. Each year, they host a fundraiser — the annual Walk for Life.
It will return March 2. This year will be the 11th incarnation. It will be held simultaneously at three locations: North Glynn Recreation Complex in Brunswick, Bill Morris Park in Jesup and the PSA Track in Camden.
The organization hopes to reach a goal of $88,000. All proceeds help Skylark’s three centers and mobile medical unit to provide resources and services to families in need at no charge.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Walk follows at 9 a.m. March 2. Registration forms may be picked up in advance at any of the three pregnancy centers in Brunswick, Jesup or St. Marys, at local churches, or registration may be completed online.
Participants can ask family and friends to make pledges to sponsor them in the Walk for Life.
Walkers who register online can share their efforts to support Skylark’s ministry on Facebook and other social media outlets. All registrants who have collected $200 or more in pledges will receive a free T-shirt.
For more information, call Lisa Roberts, Walk coordinator, at 912-264-0231.