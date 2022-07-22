Kathy Howard learned that moving to the Golden Isles in the middle of a pandemic makes it challenging to meet new people in the community.
To help save “her sanity,” she decided to visit the Brunswick-Glynn County Library and ended up meeting members of the local Friends of the Library organization. Having previously been a member of Friends in Springfield, Oregon, Howard decided to sign up again to have something to do.
“I mean, I’m retired and I can’t pull weeds 24 hours a day,” Howard said. “They were very welcoming and a very friendly group of people.”
Two years later, Howard now serves on the Friends of the Library board as the publicity chair and volunteers at the bookstore regularly.
Friends of the Library supports the Brunswick-Glynn County library as a nonprofit that helps to assist in making reading materials and literacy programs available to the community.
The Friends bookstore serves as the main fundraising effort for the organization. Located in the back of the Brunswick-Glynn County library, the bookstore is open from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays,
“The store is amazing,” said Martha Martin, a Friends volunteer. “I don’t think I’ve been in a store like this that’s run by volunteers and is this well organized, spacious and clean.”
Volunteers from Friends manage the store and work tirelessly to wipe down, organize and sell used books donated from the community and by the Brunswick-Glynn library.
Mila Bouts, president of the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, said that many of the volunteers who come in and help are retired teachers or librarians.
“We look over each book and decide if it’s something to put out in the store to sell, for instance, if it’s something that is current or a popular topic,” said Bouts.
From cookbooks to mysteries to local history, the bookstore offers a wide array of genres for shoppers to browse through. Used audio books and DVDs are also sold at the store.
“We see a lot of different people from different walks of life come through here. You can also see it through the book donations we get,” Bouts said.
She explained that the books that aren’t put onto the shelves at the bookstore are organized and stored for the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library summer book sale in August. The sale will be from Aug. 24 through the 27.
Hardcover books are $2 and paperbacks are $1 in the store regularly and at the summer book sale. All proceeds benefit the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Selling reading material at a reasonable price gives used books a second chance to be purchased, Bouts said.
“At the end of our big sale, books that we can’t sell or donate we put out in the hall on carts for free,” Bouts said. “We frequently have people in here who are limited on funds, and the reason the books are free is because they’re not in good shape but they can still be read.”
Alice Nightingale, the membership chair for Friends, said the store has been averaging $1,500 a month. In March 2022, Friends wrote a check for $20,000 for the Brunswick-Glynn library to purchase new books, to help run their programs and more.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library’s continued effort and support wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers who work at the bookstore each week. Bouts said that anyone is welcome to join Friends and sign up to volunteer at the bookstore.
To become a member of the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, visit friendsbwk.org or stop in the store to pick up a registration form.