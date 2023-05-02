Visiting Angels
Buy Now

Pictured standing are members of Visiting Angels Elizabeth Kennebrew, RN, from left, Vicki Boyett, Melissa Wright, Heather Barwick, Jean Freeman, Catherine Ascher, Samantha Herrin, Naomi Foreman, RN. Seated is Col. Rolland A. Koreski (retired).

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

One of the most difficult decisions families have to make is choosing who takes care of their elderly loved ones when the time comes. For many families, nursing homes or assisted-living facilities are not the answer, so they turn to exploring options for in-home care.

Family caregiving is a big commitment and often takes an emotional and physical toll on the family. Visiting Angels offers respite care for family members who need a break. They also offer transition care if clients are being discharged home from a facility and need extra help to make their transition less stressful.

More from this section

College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…