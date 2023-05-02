One of the most difficult decisions families have to make is choosing who takes care of their elderly loved ones when the time comes. For many families, nursing homes or assisted-living facilities are not the answer, so they turn to exploring options for in-home care.
Family caregiving is a big commitment and often takes an emotional and physical toll on the family. Visiting Angels offers respite care for family members who need a break. They also offer transition care if clients are being discharged home from a facility and need extra help to make their transition less stressful.
They assist you to return safely to the setting you call home. The families they care for aren’t just clients, they become family, and so do their caregivers.
Hiring a home care company like Visiting Angels has many advantages. The senior and their family get one-on-one care and can age at home in place, and not have to move out of their familiar surroundings. At Visiting Angels families get to choose their own caregiver, and stay in their own home for as long as they choose.
Also, if the client and their family decides that a facility is the only option, then Visiting Angels can assist with providing supplemental care in the facility. The mission at Visiting Angels is to work with the families through the decision process and make sure that whatever the family decides is the right fit for them. Visiting Angels is also available to assist families with extra support when there is a need for hospice care in the home. Visiting Angels works with many community hospice organizations when extra assistance is needed in a facility, or in the clients own home.
Assisting seniors and veterans is one of the top priorities at Visiting Angels, They assist Veterans with the VA process and provide the guidance that is needed to make sure the Veteran receives all the care and support they need and deserve. Helping their Veterans is the most rewarding and highest priority at Visiting Angels. They are always available to assist the Veterans and their families with the qualification process and available 24/7 to answer any questions they may have about the process.
Long Term Care Insurance Assistance is another very important and essential part of the services they offer at Visiting Angels. The staff is available 24 hours a day to assist families with the qualification process with their long term care policies and they are always available to make sure the process runs smoothly. The Visiting Angels staff can handle all of the paperwork for their clients, and this includes speaking with their insurance companies and working with them throughout the qualification process.
The Staff at Visiting Angels are Certified Nursing Assistants and Trained Caregivers who are all supervised and trained by their staff of RN’s, who also supervise the care plan for every client. Visiting Angels also has a Certified CPR Trainer available in house for their caregiver training program. Visiting Angels has an extensive training program for their caregivers and all of their caregivers are involved and participate in a continuing education program.The caregivers at Visiting Angels are always valued and recognized, and they are our most treasured asset. The office staff is available 24 hour a day by phone to answer any client questions and to address any needs their clients may have.
Visiting Angels of Brunswick was recently awarded the Highest Award given by Home Care Pulse. The award is given to the top 100 agencies with the highest overall satisfaction scores in North America! Visiting Angels of Brunswick & The Golden Isles is very honored to receive this top award for the last five years, and honored to be named the top 100 in the nation for 2023!
When it comes to choosing your home care provider, character and reputation count at Visiting Angels of Brunswick and Southeast Georgia.