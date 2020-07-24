Like so many in recent months, Susan Murphy has spent most of her time hunkered down at her home in McIntosh County. There, the aerial artist and owner of the Marsh Studio has spent her time quietly creating and continuing to work on her craft.
“We have a beautiful place on the marsh so it’s the best of the situation. And (she and her husband) get along well,” she said with a chuckle.
“I’ve been going to St. Simons once a week to paint stained glass with my sister. That’s really been my only outing.”
Of course, as someone who has spent decades dedicated to movement, Murphy hasn’t stopped. She spends her days continuing the aerial arts she’s studied and taught — both locally and in Athens. She has also taken the time to slow down and embrace the quiet.
“I’m ‘retired,’ so I’m fortunate in that. But there are so many artists who are really suffering right now,” she said. “I’ve been able to work on my own and also I’ve been doing some art, poetry and painting with watercolors. I’ve played the piano and watched some really good movies.”
She has missed teaching and performing, two of the hallmarks that typically define her life. But since the pandemic continues to rage, Murphy had to shutter her studio and postpone live events.
However, she was still determined to find a way to share her work. To that end, she connected with a longtime friend and student, Caroline Calouche, who has her own studio in North Carolina.
Murphy, who has hosted Calouche and her troupe in McIntosh many times, has signed on to take part in a virtual performance to be broadcast this Saturday.
“Andrea (Burkholder) and I were supposed to actually go to North Carolina to perform live but that’s not possible so we’re going to be doing it virtually. It will be a new experience, but will be the same show that we did here and at Canopy in Athens, Asheville too,” she said.
The performance “A Love Show” will feature Caroline Calouche & Co., Charlotte Cirque and Dance Center, as well as guests like Murphy who submitted footage to be added into the experience.
“It’s a wonderful show and it’s so exciting that we’re going to be able to share it with people all over the world. I’ve been sending link invites to my friends in France and in England,” she said.
“I didn’t think about that at first but it is really cool that anyone can watch it.”
There will be two showtimes — 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The show is donation-based and requested contributions begin at $15. Registration is required and may be made at www.crowdcast.io/e/a-love-show (for the 3 p.m. show) and https://www.crowdcast.io/e/a-love-show-2 (for the 7 p.m. performance). Once signed up, a link will be sent to the virtual attendees.
For Calouche, she feels the virtual experience will provide a viable option to in-person shows.
“We are experimenting with ideas to make this show engaging for the audience with multiple camera angles and some light audience interaction with our lovely Madame of Ceremonies, Rachael Houdek, from our cabaret show, ‘Rouge,’ ” Calouche noted.
“We are excited to have two musical guests joining us too. Cabaret artist Rachael Houdek and Americana duo Courtney Lynn and Quinn.”
With the addition of Murphy and Burkholder, the show will be a multi-layered approach to aerial storytelling that they hope will buoy spirits.
For Murphy, it’s a way to contribute elevated content for those looking to engage with quality entertainment. And that’s something she’s been looking to do for herself.
“I really had to step back and find out who I was now that I wasn’t performing or hosting retreats and classes. It’s been a big adjustment to hunker down and find this new of being in this life,” she said.
“I’ve realized that I want to do more things that feed my soul. Whether it’s art, music, a book or a movie, I’ve raised the bar on what I expect from it.”