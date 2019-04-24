Vinaigrette gives dishes healthy flavor

With the arrival of May, so too comes the inevitable push into beach season. Between swimsuit heavy social media posts and traditional expectations, it can be a bit overwhelming.
But a healthy lifestyle should not be something one pursues simply for aesthetics or for a few months out of the year. Eating nutritious food should be done daily.
And if Alan Ramirez has anything to say about it — it should also be enjoyable.
The chef of the soon-to-open Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen, 130 Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island, enjoys coming up with fresh recipes for breakfast and lunch that are flavorful and filling, but also packed with things a body needs. He is currently putting the final touches on the restaurant and plans to roll out the restaurant in early May.
Sea Salt’s initial menu will include items like chia bowls, fresh juices and coffee. That, Ramirez notes, will be expanded later to include sandwiches and salads.
“It’s a small, cozy restaurant with a natural and clean feeling,” he said.
“Everything is prepared with high-quality ingredients, locally sourced sustainable and organic.”
Ramirez worked with his neighbor Mayte Cruz, owner of Chile Peppers Cantina, and they feel Sea Salt will be another asset in the growing collection of restaurants and shops found in the center off Demere Road.
Creating a healthy hot spot has long been Ramirez’s goal. And he is hoping that more people in the community will realize that eating well doesn’t have to be a chore.
“The idea behind this concept is to offer everyone in the community better nutritional restaurant option, a nice and friendly environment with delicious and attractive food,” he said.
He wants to support the economic and ecological health of the community as well. That’s why the utensils and serving dishes are compostable and easily recycled.
The restaurant has also partnered with other local wellness-centric businesses to share their offerings at this weekend’s Good Vibes Festival. The free event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. It will showcase area vendors and fitness programs that are available in the area.
While Ramirez has yet to open, he will be giving attendees a sneak peek of what’s to come. He hopes this will be the first of many fitness-fueled collaborations.
“We want to help support the economy and local businesses in the wellness and fitness community ... that’s a priority for Sea Salt,” he said.
Aside from the festival, Ramirez can soon be found whipping up tasty yet wholesome treats at Sea Salt Sea, which will be open for breakfast and lunch from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
But Ramirez also encourages families to try eating at home. One recipe he enjoys sharing is a vinaigrette. It’s versatile and can be used in a number of dishes. It serves as a dressing for salads, a cooking base or a way to boost flavor of grains like quinoa.
“You can bottle it and use it in salad, grains or cooking, to add another layer of flavor into your dishes,” he said.
Sea Salt Kitchen’s Healthy Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
Fresh basil, 1 cup
Fresh thyme, 2 tbsp
Fresh oregano, 2 tbsp
Fresh dill, 2 tbsp
Fresh sage, 3 leaves
Orange blossom honey, 1 tbsp
White balsamic vinegar, ¼ cup
Fresh garlic, 1 clove
Fresh lemon juice, 1 tsp
Extra virgin olive oil, 1 cup
Sea salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Using a food processor, blender or mortar, blend all the herbs, garlic, honey and vinegar to desired consistency.
Once everything is blended, add the oil a little bit at the time. For emulsification, add the oil slowly or add the entire cup of oil and pulse for a more oily consistency.
Add the Sea salt and pepper to taste.