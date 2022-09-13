Trouble with the vestibular system usually spells disaster for the individual impacted, often resulting in trips to the emergency department, causing falls, and involving chronic medical care without diagnosis. Fortunately, there is hope for those seeking relief from vertigo, falls, and other vestibular issues. Excelarate Physical Therapy offers PT for people suffering from these conditions, with an on-staff doctor of physical therapy who has a certificate of competency in vestibular rehabilitation.
“Treating vertigo and imbalance is so much fun because it is usually life-changing, and depending on the condition that the patient is coming in with, the effects are pretty immediate,” relays Dr. Chandler Fox, an on-staff therapist.
“Effective physical therapy treatment will almost invariably alleviate symptoms and reduce safety risks for the patients,” she reports.
“What is vestibular rehab” is one of the most commonly asked questions by patients. The three components that help maintain balance are the visual system, vestibular system (inner ear), and the proprioceptive system, which includes the sensation being relayed to the brain from your skin and joints. The brain is constantly integrating information from all of these systems to make sense of our surroundings.
This means that a condition impacting any of these realms will cause trouble with function. Commonly reported symptoms are dizziness (vertigo), imbalance often resulting in falls, nausea, and anxiety. Without treatment, it can lead to secondary issues such as inactivity, falls, and depression due to lack of mobility. A physical therapist can help relieve such symptoms through the adjustment and effective integration of all three of these systems. A doctor of physical therapy is trained to identify deficits within these systems and to address them effectively according to the treatment that they warrant.
The most common reason people seek vestibular rehab is for vertigo or dizziness, with the most common cause being Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV). This condition usually involves a sudden, insidious onset of dizziness which is often described as “the room spinning,” and it is frequently accompanied by imbalance and nausea. It is caused by tiny calcium carbonate crystals which make their way into the semicircular canals, and these crystals tell the brain that you are moving when, in fact, you are stationary. It is often exacerbated with head movements, which change the position of the calcium carbonate crystals within the semicircular canals. Fortunately, BPPV has a 95% success rate with complete resolution of symptoms within 3 physical therapy visits.
Treatment of BPPV often involves an Epley maneuver, which is accessible via Google. However, Dr. Fox advises refraining from performing these at home, as a physical therapist diagnoses which semicircular canal along with which ear is involved in order to effectively treat this issue. Oftentimes, the Epley is not the appropriate maneuver to resolve the symptoms. “I was convinced that I would live like this forever,” reports Diane, a patient who underwent a course of therapy with Excelarate. Diane has been to therapy twice for vertigo caused by BPPV. After two weeks of therapy, her symptoms had resolved completely and her life was restored to normalcy. “It is a service that people need to know about. I wish more people knew about this.”
Other conditions that cause vestibular issues include stroke, Meniere’s disease, traumatic brain injury, post-cancer treatment, orthostatic hypotension, infection, unilateral vestibular hypofunction, medication interactions, and orthopedic surgeries. Excelarate offers physical therapy for a multitude of conditions at its physical location at 216 Harrison Lane next to Cilantro’s in Brunswick, where the therapists work assiduously to ensure a nurturing and welcoming environment for everyone.
These services include, but are not limited to, post-stroke care, traumatic brain injury, herniated discs and spinal issues, lymphedema, trigger point dry needling, vertigo and balance disorders, post-Covid rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation, arthritis, and post-surgical care. The therapists are highly motivated to serve their patients well, with certifications in pelvic health, orthopedics, dry needling, vestibular competency, and lymphedema treatment.
They also offer aquatic therapy and at-home services to individuals who are limited to the home due to Covid concerns or mobility issues.