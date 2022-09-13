Trouble with the vestibular system usually spells disaster for the individual impacted, often resulting in trips to the emergency department, causing falls, and involving chronic medical care without diagnosis. Fortunately, there is hope for those seeking relief from vertigo, falls, and other vestibular issues. Excelarate Physical Therapy offers PT for people suffering from these conditions, with an on-staff doctor of physical therapy who has a certificate of competency in vestibular rehabilitation.

“Treating vertigo and imbalance is so much fun because it is usually life-changing, and depending on the condition that the patient is coming in with, the effects are pretty immediate,” relays Dr. Chandler Fox, an on-staff therapist.

