The coronavirus pandemic has been long and difficult. But there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.
Last week, state officials announced that all Georgians over the age of 16 would now be eligible for vaccination. In Glynn County, there are numerous locations to receive a vaccination. The Coastal Health District is offering the injections at the health department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick. The Southeast Georgia Health System is also distributing the COVID-19 vaccine at its Brunswick and Camden hospitals. Appointments must be made and can be scheduled online at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
Those receiving the vaccine must be available for a second dose 21 days later. Individuals receiving the vaccine must provide a form of identification, and should wear a shirt that provides access to their upper arm. Masks are required when in a health system facility. Following the vaccination, recipients will be required to remain in an observation area for 15 minutes to ensure they do not experience any adverse reactions. The Southeast Georgia Health System has been offering vaccines to locals since the beginning of January. Laura Young, hospital spokesperson, says those have been busy with participants. They have currently administered 27,150 vaccines as of Saturday.
“Our vaccine clinics have been busy providing vaccines since January, and our team members have been very happy to help relieve some of the anxiety that people have been experiencing because of COVID-19,” she said.
“We are very excited to now be able to offer the vaccine to everyone age 16 and older. We’d also like to share that the Department of Health Coastal Health District has resources to assist those who are homebound with access to the vaccine.”
The health system initially offered both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but will move to Pfizer only.
“With the exception of scheduled Moderna second dose appointments on April 2, 5 and 9, the Health System now only offers the Pfizer vaccine at the Brunswick and Kingsland vaccine clinics,” she said. “We have adequate supplies to fulfill those second dose Moderna vaccine appointments, however we do not plan to offer additional Moderna doses, so it is very important for those individuals who are currently scheduled to receive their second Moderna dose to keep their appointment.”
Even after receiving the vaccine, it remains extremely important to continue following safety protocols. Wear a mask, social distance, wash hands frequently and avoid large gatherings to prevent possible spread to unvaccinated individuals. The following information includes the dates and time for the vaccinations clinics:
• From 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday and Friday at the Camden Community Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland.
To make an appointment with the Coastal Health District, visit covid19.gachd.org/vaccine.