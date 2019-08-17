He did it all. He didn’t just do something. He didn’t just do a lot. He did it ALL! Who am I speaking of? Jesus. We must understand fully what He has done for us, or we will never fully appreciate who He is. If we miss out on the enormity of His work on the cross, then we will never fully realize how much we need Him. Jesus is not just a nice addition to our lives. He is not just a nice self-help program. According to scripture, Jesus did it all. So what specifically did Jesus do?
He was pierced and punished — “He was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon him, and by his wounds we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5). The innocent Son of God took our punishment for sin. His body was pierced, receiving what we deserved so that we could be healed from our sin.
Jesus poured out His life — “He poured out his life unto death, and was numbered with transgressors. For he bore the sins of many, and made intercession for the transgressors” (Isaiah 53:12). This means that he literally gave up his life and emptied himself so that we could become full. He was numbered with the transgressors (sinners) so that he could take our sin away. He made intercession for us. This means that He took up our plea before the Father so that God would have mercy upon us.
He was delivered over to death — “He was delivered over to death for our sins and raised to life for our justification” (Romans 4:25). The word delivered literally means that he was taken into custody in order to be judged. He was judged by God and took the sentence for our guilt so that we could be free.
Jesus Christ died as an act of love — “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this; while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). God’s love is settled at the cross. No matter what we are going through in life, we can look to the cross and be reminded of God’s love. He did it all to let us know the depth of God’s love for us.
Christ died for sins once for all — “For Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous in order to bring you to God” (1 Peter 3:18). There will never again need to be a sacrifice for our sin. There is no great act that we will need to do to try to gain God’s forgiveness. Jesus died for our sin, once for all. Our job is to confess our sins, repent, and turn to Him. We were separated and alienated, but He made a way for us to come back to God.
He became sin for us — “God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God” (2 Corinthians 5:21). He not only died for our sin. He became our sin. It is our nature that has been polluted by sin, and yet Jesus took it on himself. He became our sin. Why? So we could become His righteousness. Jesus made a trade with us on the cross. It as if he says, I will take your sin upon me and give you my righteousness and forgiveness in exchange. You will no longer be called sinful, guilty, or forsaken of God. You will be called righteous and holy. You will be called beloved of God. Why? He did it all for you. You must open your heart to truly receive all that He is, and all that He has done for you. Are you ready? Will you acknowledge all He has done? Will you believe and will you receive? And that’s the Word.
