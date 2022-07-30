Veritas Shapes Ministries is about as underground as it gets, says founder and director Doug Pierce.

It’s heavy focus on teaching the fundamentals of surfing, skateboarding and music — three disciplines with associated cultures heavily favoring individuality and freedom — would be enough to earn the label, but Pierce sees their ministry as underground in itself.

