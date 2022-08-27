Many years ago, I traveled to India on a mission trip that ended up being a defining moment in my spiritual life. I led a team of 11 to a developing nation, and the airlines lost every piece of our luggage.

All that I had in my possession was a backpack with one change of clothes, a Bible, toothbrush, a portable CD player (it was back in the day) and some tic-tacs. I felt completely lost and out of control. If you have never been to India, you probably have no idea of the level of culture shock I experienced. My senses were offended by many of the sights, sounds and smells that confronted me. I was out of my comfort zone — for real. I came to a place of real weakness and desperation.

More from this section