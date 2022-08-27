Many years ago, I traveled to India on a mission trip that ended up being a defining moment in my spiritual life. I led a team of 11 to a developing nation, and the airlines lost every piece of our luggage.
All that I had in my possession was a backpack with one change of clothes, a Bible, toothbrush, a portable CD player (it was back in the day) and some tic-tacs. I felt completely lost and out of control. If you have never been to India, you probably have no idea of the level of culture shock I experienced. My senses were offended by many of the sights, sounds and smells that confronted me. I was out of my comfort zone — for real. I came to a place of real weakness and desperation.
In that space and place, God met me. I had heard before and probably even quoted that Jesus is all you need. Sometimes you don’t really realize that He is all you need, until Jesus is all that you have.
King David went through moments like that in his life for sure. David had been anointed to be king when he was just a young shepherd boy. He had killed a giant and then served in King Saul’s army. He was a personal favorite of the king until Saul became jealous, and David had to run for his life. There was a several year period when David was on the run. The very man that David had sworn his allegiance to was now seeking to kill him. During this period, God allowed David to be stripped of all his earthly comforts and attachments. All of David’s crutches were removed, and he had no place left to lean but God.
First, David lost his position as a soldier in Saul’s army. This was his position of status, identity and security. God took it away from him. Secondly, he lost his king. The relationship between King Saul and David had become strained to say the least.
Next, David lost his wife. His own wife who happened to be Saul’s daughter turned on him in betrayal. She offered no defense for David but only added fuel to her father’s fire. David also lost his mentor Samuel. Samuel still loved David, but they were separated during this period. David would not have been safe with Samuel, so he could not lean on his mentor for support during this time of trial and testing. Lastly, David lost his best friend Jonathan. His greatest sense of encouragement and support was cut off from him. David had to run and leave behind his brother and friend.
Everything was taken from David. He lost his position and security in the kingdom. His king had forsaken him and betrayed him. He lost his wife, his mentor and even his best friend. Every crutch was removed from him. David the little shepherd boy who rose from obscurity to great notoriety and popularity in the kingdom was all alone and on his own — with nothing or no one to lean on.
David’s story is so relevant. David knew what it was like to lean on his popularity, his success, his position, his mentor, his friends. These are not always wrong but if we are not careful, we can lean on these things instead of on the Lord. Our crutches can become substitutes for the Lord. God’s Word tells us: “The eternal God is a dwelling place, and underneath are the everlasting arms” (Deut. 33:27). When we look to people, places, and things to lean on, our gaze is horizontal and not vertical. And there are seasons where God just knocks our crutches out from underneath us, so we learn to lean on him.
Do you find yourself constantly leaning on other people for emotional stability and help? Do your find yourself leaning on your nice bank account or job security more than the Lord? Do you lean more on creature comforts than you do on the Lord?
I never realized how empty my comforts were until they were all taken away in India. Our human crutches can only offer temporary relief. And sometimes, the Lord needs to strip our crutches away so we can look only to Him. You see, Jesus is all you really need. And yet we sometimes don’t realize that Jesus is all we need until Jesus is all that we have. And that’s the Word.