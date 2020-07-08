Fresh produce is always delicious, but it seems that in the summertime that yumminess goes through the roof.
Whether you enjoy raw, baked, or grilled, fresh produce can be a perfect side dish for every summer meal — or a meal in itself.
One of the places to buy fresh produce is at Uncle Don’s Local Market on St. Simons Island.
Their produce is harvested within 24-48 hours upon arrival, and well, it doesn’t get much fresher than pulling it out of the garden yourself.
Don Maxey, the owner of Uncle Don’s, said his business supports local farmers to ensure their customers are getting the freshest produce in the Golden Isles. With the coronavirus floating around, supporting local farmer’s is a must, so they can continue producing these delicious fruits and vegetables.
“Most of our produce comes from local farmers within 90 miles of the Golden Isles,” Maxey said.
While many local businesses have seen a lot of loss during this unprecedented time, Maxey said Uncle Don’s has been able to allow people a place to shop without the worry.
“We have been very blessed as more people are eating at home and wanting fresh produce,” Maxey said. “Our outdoor farmers market at the airport has allowed people to come and go without having to go inside grocery stores. They can grab what they need while being able to easily social distance themselves.”
While his favorite isn’t necessarily a vegetable, Maxey said he loves tomatoes, and they’re a crowd favorite at his store.
Summertime brings opportunities for people to enjoy so many more vegetables and fruits than any other time of the year as everything seems to grow.
“So many fruits are available during the summer that aren’t available the rest of the year, like watermelons, cantaloupes, squash, okra and especially homegrown tomatoes,” Maxey said.
Fresh produce from places like Uncle Don’s ensures that the customers are getting the absolute freshest fruits and vegetables available in the marketplace.
One of the best ways Maxey enjoys his fresh produce is by grilling it or roasting them in the oven.
My family loves grilling veggies during the summertime as my step-dad has a massive garden full of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, melons — all the good ones.
With so many different recipes on grilling vegetables, I wanted to include one that is easy, so even the most novice grillers could look like an expert.
My family uses this recipe any time we grill out and gather together. As a Southern grandmother, she raised the three grandchildren to love fresh fruits and veggies. She taught us to love them from a young age — including me teething on raw broccoli.
This recipe is delicious and easy to make. I hope you enjoy my family’s grilled veggie kebab, and please feel free to let us know how it is if you choose to make it.
BALSAMIC GLAZED VEGGIE KEBAB
Ingredients:
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
freshly ground pepper
2 pounds of mixed vegetables ( it’s up to you, but we use bell peppers, zucchini, squash, red onion, and tomatoes), cut into 1-inch chunks
2 tablespoons olive oil (brand is up to you, my family uses Pompeian Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil)
16 (9-to-10 inch) skewers, soaked in water if wooden
Directions
• Place the vinegar, mustard, garlic, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and a few grinds of pepper in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer, occasionally stirring, until thickened and reduced slightly, it’ll take about five minutes. Then remove it from the heat.
• Prepare a grill for medium-high heat cooking. While the grill is heating, place the vegetables and oil in a large bowl, season with salt and pepper to your liking, and toss to combine. Thread the vegetables onto the skewers.
• Put the kebabs on the grill and cook until grill marks spear on the vegetables. This process is for about two minutes. Using tongs, flip the skewers and grill two more minutes.
• Brush the vegetables with the balsamic glaze. Move the vegetables to a cooler part of the grill. Flip the skewers every minute or so, brushing the vegetables with the glaze each time you flip them. Grill until the vegetables are cooked through and lightly charred, 10 to 15 minutes total. Brush the vegetables once more with glaze before serving.