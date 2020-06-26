From treating and rehabbing injured turtles to releasing and sometimes finding them forever homes, the staff at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island continues to go above and beyond for their patients.
While the coronavirus shut down the center to the public for a couple of months, the staff stayed busy helping the various patients in their care.
“It’s very busy right now; it’s very intense,” said director and head veterinarian, Dr. Terry Norton.
With the universal desire to get outdoors following the relaxation of quarantine, threats against the turtles have only increased, be it boating accidents, beach traffic or water pollution.
“Our caseload has been really high, but with a reduced staff, things have been challenging, “ Norton said. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to make it work.”
The center was closed to the public for nearly two months following the shelter-in-place order from Gov. Brian Kemp, causing the GSTC to lose a big chunk of its revenue.
“Our biggest part of our revenue is the people coming through our center and the gift shop,” Norton said. “That’s how we pay for everything, but we couldn’t change anything.”
However, closing the center altogether was far from an option.
The GSTC is a highly specialized and necessary location for marine life on the southeastern coast as its the only sea turtle center in Georgia. Though not dealing with COVID-19 directly, the staff is still a group of highly essential workers for their patients.
“We’ve had to be frugal due to the cost issues, but we continue to do multiple treatments a day with injections, fluids, feedings, bandage changes and surgeries,” Norton said.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, only one in 1,000 sea turtles survives to adulthood. These beautiful creatures are vulnerable and desperately need continued support from the center.
“A combination of our education programs, rehab and research stand out to me as the bigger picture,” Norton said, highlighting the necessity of the GSTC. “It’s impacted a lot of people and a lot of animals.”
The impact that these creatures have on people is profound, and the connection between humans and turtles is something that Dr. Norton has been attempting to share with the community for his entire career.
“There was a young boy that had liver cancer, and he loved turtles. He was terminal, so we decided to name a turtle after him. His name was Silas. He came to the release and passed away just a month later,” Norton said.
A turtle’s ability to give a young boy hope for his future is perhaps one of the most important gifts that these creatures can provide, so the GSTC pledges every day to give that gift of hope back to the animals they care for.
Sometimes turtles cannot go back out into the wild because their injuries won’t allow it. Once Norton and his staff deem that a turtle cannot go back out into the wild, another journey begins.
Michelle Kaylor, the center’s rehabilitation manager, is in charge of finding the turtles forever homes when the wild isn’t an option.
“The other option is for the animal to go into a forever home like an aquarium or a zoo,” Taylor said. “That way, they can help educate the public about sea turtles in general and the conservation and the things that happen with these animals.”
For one of the center’s long-term patients, Tsunami — who has been with the GSTC since 2017 — that forever home was finally found at the St. Louis Aquarium. His name rings true to his personality, as Kaylor said he named himself.
“Tsunami, when first put into a tank of water, created a lot of waves and splashed all over the tank and the floor, would turn in circles and just was very agitated about the whole situation,” Kaylor said. “So we claim every time it would create a wave like a tsunami, and so that’s how he got his name.”
Kaylor said that Tsunami came to them after getting hit by a boat off the Georgia coast. He suffered injuries to his head and left flipper.
“When the animal first came to us, we thought we might have to amputate the front of the flipper,” Taylor said. “But, Tsunami was able to really use that flipper, so we were able to save it and keep it.”
The reason Tsunami cannot get released into the wild is because he cannot open his jaw well enough.
“For the turtle to be able to hunt and live prey and to eat it needs to be able to do that,” Taylor said, “We were doing a lot of physical therapy with Tsunami’s jaw opening and closing it over long extended periods of time throughout the rehab here. When we stopped the treatment, Tsunami would go back to not being able to open the jaw very well. So we knew that physical therapy would be in Tsunami’s future for probably the rest of his life.”
Tsunami’s journey to find a new home has been going on for a year. Kaylor said it’s a long process because they have to find places where the turtle will fit in best.
Another thing the center had to do is find out whether or not Tsunami was a girl or boy, as it naturally takes 35 years before the gender of a turtle can be known.
Once the center and aquarium decided he would make a good fit in St. Louis, Kaylor had to find the quickest way to get Tsunami there.
Kaylor said the center partnered with ‘Turtles Fly Too,’ a nonprofit organization that helps find private pilots willing to donate their aircraft, fuel and time to transport turtles and other marine life all over the world.
On Tuesday, a pilot out of Austin and his family picked up Tsunami at the Jekyll Island Airport around noon and flew him two and a half hours to his new home in St. Louis.
Kaylor said it was bittersweet to see Tsunami go, but was glad he found a forever home.
With COVID-19 still affecting the country, many still have reservations about returning to their normal, public lifestyles. While the center has reopened to the public, there are other ways for people interested in helping can do without visiting.
To start, supporting the center is as easy as being mindful of turtle habitats in the Golden Isles.
When encountering a sea turtle or sea turtle nest, steer clear of the stakes, or report the nest to the nearest DNR officer, lifeguard or the GSTC directly if it is unmarked.
Also, the GSTC has an adoption sponsorship program, in which donations to the center warrant frequent updates on a specific turtle’s health and a front row seat at the turtle’s release.
“It’s about the bigger picture. We want to share that we can be more kind to animals, more kind to people, and more kind to the environment,” Norton said.
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island is now open again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information on how to support the center, the center’s research or how to better protect marine life, visit www.gstc.jekyllisland.com.