How did you start off your relationship with Christ? How will you walk out your relationship with Christ? These are two important questions that the apostle Paul asked to the churches in the third chapter of Galatians. Paul knew the answer to both questions, but he wanted to make sure the Galatians knew the answer. God is often like that as well. Whenever God presents us with a question in life, it is not because He doesn’t know the answer. He just feels it is important that we come to know the answer.
The Galatians were pagan idol worshippers before Paul led them to Christ. They bowed to the Greek Gods — Zeus, Hera, Ares, Aphrodite, and the rest of the dysfunctional pantheon. Through Paul’s ministry though, they had come to embrace Jesus Christ as Savior and God. They trusted in the work of Christ through his death and resurrection, and by faith believed He could take away their sins and make them right with God. I am sure Paul rejoiced to see these men and women leave behind their idolatrous and sinful ways to become followers of Jesus. They were facing a real threat to their faith in Jesus though. Some false teachers were trying to take them back to the law in their faith. They were told that faith in Christ was not enough, but that they must be circumcised and embrace all of the Old Testament law — which included their ceremonial laws of dietary customs and observance of special religious days and customs. They were led to believe that to be really spiritual and truly righteous that they must perform these religious duties and works. According to these teachers, faith in Christ was good but not enough. You must add your religious works to the work of Christ to truly be acceptable in God’s sight. Their theology became based more and more on “trying harder” to please God than “trusting Christ” to continue working in their lives.
This is the reason for Paul’s questions. He wanted to know if they had started their relationship with Christ and received the Spirit of God by observing the law (trying harder) or by believing what they heard (trusting by faith)? The answer was meant to be obvious — by believing what you heard, by faith. They are no longer living in this truth, however. They had left faith behind as if it were an elementary truth to move into good works and religious observance as if this were the end goal. He actually called them foolish and wondered who had cast a spell over them so as to forsake Christ’s work in their lives in order to rely upon their own work (Galatians 3:1,2). Paul said, “After beginning with the Spirit, are you now trying to obtain your goal through human effort?” Paul then reminded them that God gives His Spirit and power to those who truly trust and believe Christ and his word. Faith is the key to activating God’s power and grace, not human works of self-righteousness. God saved them and forgave them by faith, so they should still keep walking by faith.
Remember how Fred Flintstone propelled his car under his own power with his feet. This is how many people live out their faith. They turn on the ignition of God’ s power by faith and are saved. Once they start living out their faith life though, instead of stepping on the accelerator of faith to continue to harness God’s power, they put their feet down and run in an effort to live out a self propelled faith in their own power. And yet the whole time, the engine of God’s Spirit is under the hood waiting to be trusted, waiting to be engaged by faith. How are you living out your faith? Are you walking in your own power trying your best? Or are you trusting Christ and His Spirit day by day to be at work in your heart and life? And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunity church.com or 912-634-2960.